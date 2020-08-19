Panther-lair - Yellen enters the backup QB competition

Pitt quarterback Joey Yellen received a waiver to be immediately eligible by the NCAA last week. The redshirt freshman comes to Pitt from Arizona State after he played one game for the Sun Devils in 2019.

In the short term, Yellen can begin right away to compete to be Kenny Pickett’s top backup this upcoming season, but in the long term his eyes will be on the starting job opening up in 2021.

Yellen, along with sophomore Nick Patti and fellow redshirt freshman Davis Beville have already started that three-way battle. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has been pleased with what he has seen from his quarterback room to date.

“There’s going to be a quarterback battle there,” Narduzzi said on Monday following practice. “We’ve got three really good backup quarterbacks to Kenny. Kenny’s our starter right now, but we’d love to have two guys ready to go that you felt like, man, either one of those guys is good.”

Yellen’s role as a backup is nothing new to him. He sat behind Jayden Daniels at Arizona State last season. Yellen did get one chance last season, and he made the most of it by throwing for four touchdown passes in his lone start against USC. As a backup, it’s about being ready at a moment’s notice.

“Really this is nothing new to me as far as college football, being a backup in it I should say,” Yellen explained. “So really I’m just trying to make myself available if I’m needed. Trying to get better by the day, making the most of practices, trying to get into the full swing of things with the offense. I’m starting to see it a little bit better now.”

Yellen’s adjustment is a significant one. He is a West Coast guy moving across the country. The California native is getting used to playing in a huddle and under-center and calling out plays, something he didn’t do much at Arizona State. There’s also a global pandemic thrown in the mix there, making all the adjustments that much more difficult.

“As far as the coronavirus that’s just adding an extra layer of craziness to what already is college football,” Yellen admitted. “I’m just going to try to be available and be ready if I’m needed.”

Yellen did not want to get into specifics as to why he applied for an immediate year of eligibility and also why he believed it would ultimately go through. He did note that he knew Pitt had a strong compliance office and believed it would work out, which it did with the announcement coming late last week.

Yellen ultimately committed to Pitt last winter. He was also making that jump without ever seeing the campus as the recruiting process moved quickly right after he entered the portal. He trusted what the Pitt coaches were telling him, and in the end that is ultimately why he chose Pitt.

“They were very transparent throughout the entire recruiting process which was kind of refreshing being that it was basically the second time that I went through it,” Yellen said of being recruited by Narduzzi and Mark Whipple. “I really appreciated that and I believed everything that they had to tell me and just decided to make the jump.”

Now that the stress is over with about the uncertainty of his eligibility status, Yellen can focus on football things as much as he can for the time being. He enters an important race starting now, and it is one that will carry into 2021.

“But the quarterback room has been great, everyone kind of helps each other, everybody is good friends in there and it’s just a fun group to be apart of,” Yellen said.

Narduzzi is also excited to have Yellen available in 2020 and gave him praise following Monday’s practice.

“We’re fired up about Joey being out there,” he said. "He ran the two-minute drill today, took the offense down and kicked a field goal in the two-minute, so he looked sharp in that drill and just gives another - I would think he’s a little bit more juiced up today, just knowing that he’s good to go. Just another opportunity.”