Panther-lair - Yellen ahead for now, but Beville still pushing

It was never officially reported until the day of the game, but it looked pretty clear Pitt was going to be without senior quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into last Saturday’s game against Miami. The quarterback situation was a bit unsettled early last week, as Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was noncommittal about who was ahead in the backup race between Davis Beville and Joey Yellen.

That indecision reflected in the first quarter of the Miami game, as both players saw some action in Pitt’s 31-19 loss to the Hurricanes. As the game progressed, it became apparent that Pitt was going to move forward with Yellen for the remainder of the contest. The Arizona State transfer threw for 277 yards and one touchdown on 22-of-46 passing with no interceptions.

Narduzzi was asked again on Monday whether he plans to go into this week knowing that Yellen would be the starter. He confirmed it will be Yellen assuming Pickett is still unable to go, though he wants to keep Beville ready to push him as well.

“We're going to go in like we normally do,” Narduzzi said of the quarterback situation. “A lot of confidence in Davis. Liked what I saw with Joey. Coach Whipple did as well. We missed a couple throws. I love his patience in the pocket.”

Yellen played well given the circumstances. He showed some promise and connected on a multiple deep passes. He may not have the mobility of Pickett, but Yellen found success throwing the ball downfield in his first real action in a Pitt uniform. Yellen was sacked three times and fumbled on one which gave a short field to Miami and ultimately a touchdown.

Last week’s practice allowed for both Yellen and Beville to get extended reps, something that has been difficult to do with Pickett firmly entrenched as the starter. The two reserves had to share time on the second team exclusively, and neither player stood out and won the title as the true No. 2 quarterback.

Yellen looks to be the quarterback going forward, but with Pickett possibly sidelined for an extended amount of time, both players will get more and more practice snaps and it should present a more clear picture going forward in this battle. Both Yellen and Beville are expected to be the two front-runners for the starting job in 2021, and this extended live audition could be a big step in deciding that race.

“Last week we were able to see what full practice with more reps for both of them looked like,” Narduzzi said. “I think the competition is good.”