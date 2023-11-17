Nate Yarnell’s career at Pitt has been defined by waiting for his chance. Both times in his three year career that he has gotten an opportunity to start a game, the 6’6” redshirt sophomore quarterback has delivered in a big way.

Yarnell got the second start of his Pitt tenure last night and he went 11-of-19 for 207 yards and threw for a touchdown against Boston College. He also rushed for a score, but above all else he got the win for his team. Pitt snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday night and the team’s third starting quarterback of the season was the spark needed to make it happen.

“Nate, he was very confident and just the whole week it seemed like he knew what was going on,” Pitt junior running back Rodney Hammond said of Yarnell. “He knew he was going to go out there and win this game for us like he did.”

Yarnell showed off that confidence to his teammates in a short amount of time. Opening day starter Phil Jurkovec had a full offseason knowing he was the starter. When Christian Veilleux took over for him, the move was made during a bye week. For Yarnell, well he only had four days to get ready for his first starting assignment of the year. Ahead of Pitt’s Thursday night game against Boston College, Yarnell learned Sunday morning he was getting the call under center.

“Short week of preparation and I just do my job,” Yarnell explained. “The coaches got me ready, Coach Cignetti, the whole offensive staff got me ready and I felt confident for this game.”

The confidence was there from the jump. His first two completions both traveled over 20 yards. Later on during an 85-yard scoring march, Yarnell went 3-of-4 for 45 yards and capped off the drive with a touchdown run. It appeared as though Yarnell had a grasp of everything from the start, which was absolutely the case according to Pat Narduzzi.

“Nate, he's one of the smartest guys on our football team,” said Narduzzi. “The playbook was wide open.”

Yarnell felt the pressure of the game and never ran from it, either. When Boston College made it 13-10 midway through the third, Yarnell responded with three straight completions, the latter going for a 61-yard score to Bub Means on a play where he fooled the defense, and camera operators, using a huge pump fake to get Means open.

The defining performance of the game was Yarnell's, but for him, it was about his teammates helping him out as the young quarterback was quick to praise everyone around him before taking the accolades himself.

“The offensive line absolutely fantastic,” said Yarnell. "Rodney had a great game, obviously sealed it at the end with a long run. I was really excited to watch him run that in. Defense stepped up there absolutely, big stops to end the game. They’re calling me MVP, but I definitely relied on them a lot.”

Yarnell looked sharp and more like a legitimate ACC starting quarterback than maybe he did in his first starting assignment last year. Obviously in his 2022 appearance against Western Michigan, he was in there because of injuries. Thursday's starting assignment was about seeing what he could do and also a move to help the way team win a game they very much needed.

Jurkovec and Veilleux posted identical 1-4 records as Pitt’s starting quarterback this season. Both were brought in over the offseason and were elevated ahead of Yarnell, but neither consistently had the offense operating all that well. Is Narduzzi regretful he did not look to Yarnell sooner?

“We can regret and look back and all that,” said the Pitt coach There's no regrets. We all can look backwards, and it's part of the game. It is what it is. Nate is a good football player, as we know, and he is 2-0 as a starter. I've told you all along since August that we had faith in really all three quarterbacks, but the guys have to protect the ball and give us a chance to win. It was Nate tonight.”

Yarnell made big throws, kept the chains moving, and never surrendered the ball to the other team. Pitt coughed up four turnovers in its loss to Syracuse last week and valuing the football was obviously an emphasis this week. Yarnell was inserted into the lineup last week after those four turnovers, but never got much of a chance as Syracuse drained the clock once Pitt made the move. Narduzzi was asked if his view opinion changed on Yarnell after seeing him improve to 2-0 as a starter, which he contends it has not.

“My view hasn't changed,” said the Pitt coach. “I loved him on scout field when he was there prior to that Western game. He just takes care of the details. He's calm and cool, and that's what you need, someone to manage it and take care of the football."

That cool approach and demeanor Yarnell brings kept him prepared all season.

“It’s my job and it doesn’t matter if I’m third, fourth, or fifth string to go in the game,” said Yarnell. “All season I made sure I was prepared for this moment and when my number was called, I would be ready.”

Yarnell was ready for Boston College and he will be expected to do the same for Duke in the team’s season finale next Saturday. He will get a full week of starter’s reps and will have the confidence of being the guy in the lead up to the team’s final game. Yarnell was good on Thursday and made some big throws, but obviously was not perfect and it was something he even recognized in the postgame.

“There’s definitely a lot to improve, even on the field,” said Yarnell. “Some of those incompletions I knew right away I should have gone somewhere else. There’s a lot to improve always and so I’m excited to get an opportunity next week to show that.”