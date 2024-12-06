Yarnell leaves for the portal

Nate Yarnell announced Friday morning that he will be leaving Pitt with two years of eligibility remaining.

A redshirt junior from Austin (Tex.), Yarnell signed with Pitt in the recruiting class of 2021 but missed his freshman season due to an injury.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he stepped in to start the Panthers’ win at Western Michigan in September and he played two snaps against UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

Last season, he found himself on the third team behind Phil Jurkovec and Christian Veilleux, who combined to go 2-8 as the starters in Pitt’s first 10 games. When Yarnell finally got the call to replace Veilleux, he made the most of it, throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-19 passing to help the Panthers get their third win of the season with a 24-16 victory over Boston College.

Pitt lost the season finale at Duke, but Yarnell played well with 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25-of-35 passing, and he entered 2024 as the incumbent starter at quarterback - a starting job that was reinforced when Yarnell was one of Pitt’s representatives at the ACC media days over the summer.

By the end of training camp, though, Yarnell had been passed by redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, who transferred from Alabama in the offseason.

Yarnell found himself in a reserve role again until Holstein ran into injury issues in the second half of the season. Those injuries led Yarnell back to the field, where he started two games and played a total of 250 snaps over the final five games. In that stretch, he completed 57.4% of his passes for 885 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Yarnell finished his Pitt career having thrown for 1,846 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 61.3% of his passes.

With Yarnell off the roster, the Panthers are set to return Holstein, redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, freshman Julian Dugger and incoming freshman Mason Heintschel on the scholarship roster at quarterback.