There were two key conversations for Nate Yarnell this offseason, and neither one was more important than the other.

Fresh off two starts to end the 2023 season and having seen his offensive coordinator dismissed less than 24 hours after the finale, Yarnell’s offseason carried as much uncertainty as anyone.

Would he continue as the No. 1 quarterback? And how would he mesh with the new coordinator?

Two conversations answered both of those questions.

To answer the matter of his place on the depth chart, Yarnell spoke directly with head coach Pat Narduzzi, and he got the reassurance he needed.

“I had maybe one conversation saying, ‘You’re going to be the guy going into it; we expect you to play like it and prepare like it,’ and he’s done all of that, as far as the offense goes,” Narduzzi said after the first practice of spring camp on Monday. “It’s going to be one day at a time, but I just feel like for the last couple years, I’ve felt as a head coach - and I don’t make those decisions; you guys know that - I’ve just felt like this guy’s the leader and his teammates believe in him, and I felt like he’s never taken snaps with the one’s or two’s, and that’s one of the reasons - I think he did a pretty darn good job out there when he got in the game during the season. It was kind of like, ‘The guy’s never taken reps with the one’s or two’s.’ To me, he deserves that opportunity to find out where he can go from there.”

“It means everything,” Yarnell said of hearing that from Narduzzi. “To have a coach have confidence in you and believe in you, it means a lot. It definitely allows me to go out there and just play football and try to be the best that I can be. It allows me to try to be the best team guy I can be and make sure we’re going in the right direction.”

There was also the matter of a new offensive coordinator. Yarnell had been recruited by Mark Whipple in the 2021 recruiting class, but Whipple left the program after his freshman season and was replaced by Frank Cignetti, who called the offense for the last two seasons.

After Cignetti’s firing, Narduzzi tabbed Western Carolina coordinator Kade Bell to take the position, and Yarnell was quick to recall the main takeaways from his first conversation with Bell.

“He’s hungry,” Yarnell said. “He’s hungry. He wants to win and that was the first impression I got from him. He’s coming in here to make sure that we get wins this year and that we are going up. We’re not here to be stagnant and fall. That’s the first impression I’ve gotten of him. He knows what he’s doing and he’s confident.”

Now Yarnell is Bell’s inherited QB1, and while competition will remain open among Yarnell; Christian Veilleux, who started five games last season; redshirt freshmen Ty Dieffenbach and Eli Holstein; and freshman Julian Dugger, who enrolled in January, it would certainly seem that Yarnell has earned the opportunity to enter spring camp at the top of the depth chart.

“It’s definitely a different challenge, but it’s the same mindset,” Yarnell said. “I always had the same mindset: I wanted to play and I wanted to win. Now I’m in an opportunity to play and still want to win. So I’m going to work as hard as I can to make sure we get wins this year.”