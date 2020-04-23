News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Yarnell checks out Pitt on virtual tour

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Like most recruits, Nate Yarnell was looking forward to a spring full of recruiting visits, but with an emergency dead period from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin (Tex.) Lake Trav...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}