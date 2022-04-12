Wrestling recap: A look back at Pitt's top five dual meets

Pitt wasn’t able to match those expectations, as the Panthers finished outside of the top 25 in dual rankings after an 8-6 season, including 2-3 in the ACC, but there certainly were some memorable moments. Here’s a look back at five key dual meets from the 21-22 season.

Coming off a top-10 finish at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Keith Gavin’s Pitt wrestling squad looked poised for a breakthrough season in 2021-22. With a pair of NCAA finalists in the lineup and two super senior transfers stepping in as starters, expectations were high, as evidenced by a No. 15 preseason ranking in the NWCA Coaches Poll.

No. 5 - No. 15 Pitt 21, Buffalo 12 (Nov. 12)

125: Colton Camacho (Pitt) dec. Tristan Daugherty, 6-1

133: No.5 Micky Phillippi (Pitt) dec. No.21 Derek Spann, 4-2

141: Ben Freeman dec. Ryan Michaels (Pitt), 6-4 SV

149: John Arceri dec. Dan Mancini (Pitt), 4-1

157: Elijah Cleary (Pitt) dec. Michael Petiti, 8-6 SV

165: No.4 Jake Wentzel (Pitt) dec. Noah Grover, 3-0

174: Hunter Kernan (Pitt) dec. Giuseppe Hoose, 7-5

184: Pete Acciardi dec. James Lledo (Pitt), 3-2 TB

197: Sam Mitchell dec. Geoff Magin (Pitt), 4-2

285: Jake Slinger (Pitt) pinned Toby Cahill, 4:32

The season opener against Buffalo was anything but easy. The Panthers were without four starters, including Nino Bonaccorsi, an NCAA runner-up at 197 pounds, and Cole Matthews, who would go on to become an All-American this season. Bonaccorsi had just returned from competing in the U23 World Championships in Serbia and Matthews had not yet been cleared after having knee surgery.

Facing a solid MAC team, the Panthers used their depth to eke out a win.

Colton Camacho and Hunter Kernan each stepped into the lineup and earned key victories. Ohio State transfer Elijah Cleary rallied from an early deficit for an overtime victory and NCAA finalist Jake Wentzel delivered a solid win at 165.

All-American Micky Phillippi beat Derek Spann 4-2 in a battle of ranked wrestlers, but the dual went down to the final bout.

Pitt held a slim 15-12 lead entering the heavyweight match, meaning a bonus-point victory would have given the Bulls the dual, but Jake Slinger pinned Toby Cahill to seal the win.

No. 4 - No. 24 North Carolina 19, No. 19 Pitt 12 (Feb. 4)

125: No. 31 Gage Curry (Pitt) dec. Spencer Moore, 2-1 SV

133: No. 23 Joe Heilmann dec. No. 7 Micky Phillippi (Pitt), 3-2

141: No. 17 Cole Matthews (Pitt) dec. No. 6 Kizhan Clarke, 3-2

149: No. 20 Zach Sherman dec. Dan Mancini (Pitt), 8-2

157: No. 6 Austin O'Connor dec. No. 19 Elijah Cleary (Pitt), 2-1

165: No. 14 Jake Wentzel (Pitt) dec. Michael Goldfeder, 8-1

174: No. 13 Clay Lautt dec. Hunter Kernan (Pitt), 4-2

184: No. 21 Gavin Kane maj. No. 31 Gregg Harvey (Pitt), 17-8

197: No. 7 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) dec. No. 29 Max Shaw, 7-1

285: Brandon Whitman dec. Jake Slinger (Pitt), 4-3

Much like in football, North Carolina has consistently caused problems for Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC.

The Tar Heels won six of the 10 bouts, including three of the five between ranked wrestlers for a seven-point victory in Chapel Hill.

“It’s a tough one to take, but I feel like that always happens with North Carolina,” Gavin said. “I don’t know what it is with those guys. They’re the one team that we haven’t beaten yet in the ACC. We have wins over everyone else.”

This one was a back-and-forth affair. Gage Curry, a four-time NCAA qualifier for American before transferring home to Pittsburgh for his final season, edged Spencer Moore in overtime to give Pitt a 3-0 lead, but Joe Heilmann’s upset victory over Phillippi at 133 tied the dual.

Matthews put the Panthers in front with an upset of his own, a 3-2 win over sixth-ranked Kizhan Clarke at 141.

The Tar Heels won four of the next five bouts, including NCAA champ Austin O’Connor’s tight 2-1 victory over Cleary at 157.

Comfortable victories by Wentzel and Bonaccorsi gave Pitt a mathematical chance going into the 285-pound bout, but Slinger dropped a 4-3 decision to Brandon Whitman.

No. 3 - No. 18 Pitt 25, Virginia 10 (Jan. 21)

149: No. 30 Jarod Verkleeren dec. Luke Kemerer (Pitt), 7-2

157: No. 21 Elijah Cleary (Pitt) dec. Jon Errico, 4-2

165: No. 13 Jake Wentzel (Pitt) maj. dec. No.28 Jake Keating, 10-0

174: Justin Phillips maj. dec. James Lledo (Pitt), 14-5

184: No. 23 Michael Battista dec. No. 31 Gregg Harvey (Pitt), 9-5

197: No. 9 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) dec. No. 11 Jay Aiello, 9-4

285: Jake Slinger (Pitt) dec. No. 26 Quinn Miller, 4-1

125: No. 31 Gage Curry (Pitt) dec. Patrick McCormick, 3-2

133: No. 7 Micky Phillippi (Pitt) technical fall Trey Lane, 22-7

141: No. 20 Cole Matthews (Pitt) maj. dec. Evan Buchanan, 10-1

With dozens of Pitt wrestling alumni in attendance at Fitzgerald Field House, the Panthers dominated the Cavaliers, winning seven of the 10 bouts, including the final five.

Wentzel’s 10-0 major decision of nationally ranked Jake Keating at 165 was a highlight, as was Bonaccorsi’s 9-4 victory over No. 11 Jay Aiello at 197.

Slinger, who wrestled well to start the season, notched a big 4-1 victory over No. 26 Quinn Miller at 285 pounds. Unfortunately for Slinger, things went downhill from there, as he dropped six of his final seven bouts on the season, including a 12-4 loss to Miller in the ACC tournament.

Cleary and Curry also won decisions for Pitt, Phillippi’s technical fall at 133 sealed the dual meet and Matthews closed it out with a major decision at 141 as Pitt avenged last season’s loss to Virginia.

No. 2 - No. 3 Michigan 29, No. 21 Pitt 12 (Jan. 9)

174: No. 6 Logan Massa pinned Hunter Kernan (Pitt), 2:18

184: No. 2 Myles Amine pinned Nicholas Meglino (Pitt), 0:46

197: No. 9 Patrick Brucki dec. No. 8 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt), 6-3

285: No. 2 Mason Parris maj. dec. Jake Slinger (Pitt), 14-4

125: Nick Suriano maj. dec. No. 31 Gage Curry (Pitt), 18-7

133: No. 7 Micky Phillippi (Pitt) dec. Jack Medley, 5-2

141: No. 23 Cole Matthews (Pitt) dec. No. 3 Stevan Micic, 11-5

149: Cole Mattin dec. Dan Mancini (Pitt), 9-4

157: No. 15 Will Lewan dec. No. 21 Elijah Cleary (Pitt), 3-1

165: No. 13 Jake Wentzel (Pitt) wins by forfeit

This was one of two duals on the day for Pitt – the Panthers beat Army West Point 29-10 – and it, along with December’s 30-7 loss to Ohio State, showed that Gavin’s team isn’t quite ready to hang with Big Ten powers on a regular basis.

The dual with the eventual Big Ten Tournament champion Wolverines couldn’t have started much worse, as Michigan sent top 10-ranked wrestlers to the mat in the opening five bouts. All picked up victories, including four by bonus points, to put Pitt in a 23-0 hole.

Bonaccorsi dropped a 6-3 decision to No. 9 Patrick Brucki, but it was a result that the Bethel Park product would reverse in the national tournament two months later.

Phillippi got Pitt on the board with a 5-2 victory over Jack Medley at 133 pounds, but the 141-pound bout was the highlight of the day for the Panthers. Matthews scored a wild 11-5 victory over Olympian Stevan Micic that put him on the map nationally.

“We got crushed by Michigan, but Cole Matthews beating Stevan Micic kind of propelled his season,” Gavin said.

No. 1 - No. 19 Pitt 24, No. 6 Arizona State 19 (Jan. 14)

125: No. 4 Brandon Courtney dec. No. 32 Gage Curry (Pitt), 10-4

133: No. 4 Michael McGee dec. No. 7 Micky Phillippi (Pitt), 5-3

141: No. 22 Cole Matthews (Pitt) pins Julian Chlebove , 1:44

149: No. 11 Kyle Parco maj. dec. Dan Mancini (Pitt), 16-2

157: No. 3 Jacori Teemer dec. No. 21 Elijah Cleary (Pitt), 6-2

165: No. 6 Anthony Valencia dec. No. 13 Jake Wentzel (Pitt), 6-3

174: James Lledo (Pitt) pins Zane Coleman, 2:31

184: No. 31 Gregg Harvey (Pitt) stalling DQ over Josh Nummer, 6:44

197: No. 9 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) pins Jake Ortiz, 2:26

285: No. 3 Cohlton Schultz maj. dec. Jake Slinger (Pitt), 18-5