Wodtly hopes to camp for offer
Justin Wodtly is closing in on 20 offers, and there’s a chance Pitt could join that list in the near future after defensive line coach Charlie Partridge visited Cleveland Heights High School two we...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news