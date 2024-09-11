PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Witherspoon: 'I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me'

Houston Wilson • Panther-lair
Staff

Pitt just landed a commitment from 2025 guard Omari Witherspoon out of St. John’s Catholic High School in DC. Witherspoon, who checks in at 6-foot-4, recently cut his list to three schools after visiting Pitt and ultimately chose the Panthers over other finalists, Vanderbilt and Maryland.

“I really just like how Coach Capel kept it honest with me,” Witherspoon told Panther-Lair.com. “He did not tell me right away I was going to get on the floor right away or promise me anything except that he is always going to be there for me every day and coach me hard and I really liked his honesty on that. Also, I really like their playing style. I think their playing style really fit what I was looking for. They do a lot of dribble handoffs and ball screens and I feel like I could really play in that system. He is always confident in his players and gives them a lot of confidence and that is important to me.”

Witherspoon continued to talk about how he will fit under Jeff Capel’s system.

“I think I will really push the ball in transition when I am there and always lead the fast break,” Witherspoon said of his future role. “I will be used in a lot of dribble handoffs, ball screens and he has talked about my ability in being able to move off the ball. He likes how I can spot up, cut to the basket, and make good reads off the ball to score so I just loved hearing all of that.”

In the last couple of years, Pitt has had great success in recruiting the DMV by landing Bub Carrington in the class of 2023 and Ishamel Leggett out of the transfer portal, who also went to St. John’s College High School. Witherspoon talked about being the latest DMV prospect to commit to Pitt, and what it means to join that legacy.

“It feels great,” said Pitt’s newest commitment. “I just really wanted to get this off my shoulders, as I have been feeling it for a while now. It feels good to continue the DMV and St. John’s tradition to Pitt.”

When asked what Pitt fans can expect out of Witherspoon, he said, “They can expect me to work hard from day one and just bring them wins. Anything I can do to help them win, they can expect me to do it.”

