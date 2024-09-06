Advertisement

in other news

Daoust on the defensive line rotation, young linemen and more

Daoust on the defensive line rotation, young linemen and more

On Nick James: Daoust: I give Nick a ton of credit, he has really grown as a football player. He needed to get in shape

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Cincinnati, the ACC, Pitt numbers and more

The Morning Pitt: Cincinnati, the ACC, Pitt numbers and more

We've covering all kinds of bases on today's Morning Pitt.

 • Chris Peak
Transfer Tracker: How did Pitt's departed players do in Week One?

Transfer Tracker: How did Pitt's departed players do in Week One?

Pitt had 15 transfers leave the program and land at FBS and FCS schools this offseason. Here's a look at what they did.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Chris Peak
Scouting report: Cincinnati

Scouting report: Cincinnati

Breaking down the Cincinnati Bearcats

 • Jim Hammett
Bronowski on special teams, the TEs, the offense and more from Week One

Bronowski on special teams, the TEs, the offense and more from Week One

Pitt special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski met the media on Tuesday.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak

in other news

Daoust on the defensive line rotation, young linemen and more

Daoust on the defensive line rotation, young linemen and more

On Nick James: Daoust: I give Nick a ton of credit, he has really grown as a football player. He needed to get in shape

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Cincinnati, the ACC, Pitt numbers and more

The Morning Pitt: Cincinnati, the ACC, Pitt numbers and more

We've covering all kinds of bases on today's Morning Pitt.

 • Chris Peak
Transfer Tracker: How did Pitt's departed players do in Week One?

Transfer Tracker: How did Pitt's departed players do in Week One?

Pitt had 15 transfers leave the program and land at FBS and FCS schools this offseason. Here's a look at what they did.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Chris Peak
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Witherspoon has a top three after visiting Pitt
Default Avatar
Houston Wilson  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Cincinnati
1 - 0
Cincinnati
Pittsburgh
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
-2.5, O/U 62.5
Pittsburgh
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
West Virginia
0 - 1
West Virginia
-5.5
Finished
Pittsburgh
55
Arrow
Pittsburgh
Kent St.
24
Kent St.