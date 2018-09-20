The Pitt defense can be considered a work in progress three games into the 2018 season, but the unit did find some success against Georgia Tech last week in the first half.

A lot of the success the defense has had to this point can be well attributed to middle linebacker Quintin Wirginis, a fifth-year senior from the Pittsburgh area. If Pitt can get this unit to where the coaching staff hopes it can be, Wirginis will need to continue his strong play moving forward this season.

In his first year as the starter, Wirginis is making the most of his opportunity. He leads the team in tackles (19) and tackles for loss (4.5). He has a share for the lead in sacks (2), quarterback hurries (2), and forced fumbles (1) as well.

With all the success so far, he has yet to make it about himself.

"I don’t think I’ve played my best yet,” Wirginis said. “Getting the two wins is huge, I’m not really a big stats guy - win or lose it doesn’t really matter how many tackles I had - you can always do better and that’s just kind of how I see it. There’s still a ton to improve on.”

It’s not surprising Wirginis comes off as a bit humble. After all, the Fox Chapel native was mostly a special teams guy and a backup throughout his first three years in the Pitt program. He showed flashes but never broke into the starting lineup. That was all set to change last season, as he had a clear path to being the starting middle linebacker. An offseason suspension and a season-ending injury never allowed for that to happen.

Following a redshirt season in 2017, Wirginis appears better than ever this season. Did the year off give him some time to step back and observe? Head coach Pat Narduzzi isn’t so sure.

“I think we were going to get it out of him last year, to be honest with you,” Narduzzi said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “I can't tell if he's better than last year. His mind is locked in.”



Added Wirginis, “It’s hard to tell, I’ve asked myself that question,” Wirginis said. "I can say last year was huge for me just in growth: physically and mentally and spiritually, just so many aspects in my life - it was huge for me. It’s hard to say, but it’s likely that it helped.”

In any event, the 2018 Pitt defense seems to be benefiting from Wirginis sticking around longer than expected. His stats tell the story for sure, but there’s more to it says Pat Narduzzi.

“He's a great football player,” Narduzzi said. “I told you one of the best Mikes I've been around, the only way to prove that is do it week after week, and he does a great job with the game plan, he knows what's going on, he makes everybody else around him better.”

Wirginis was an inherited player for Pat Narduzzi, as he was recruited under the Paul Chryst regime. Still there seems to be a mutual respect between the player and the coach. Narduzzi has praised his middle linebacker throughout fall camp and into the season, but what does Wirginis think of his coach?

“I was super excited whenever I heard that Narduzzi was coming in,” Wirginis explained. “I took advantage of that opportunity of Narduzzi coming in and having your head coach being a former linebackers coach is really every linebacker’s dream.”

Wirginis and Narduzzi will now both turn their attention towards North Carolina, which presents a different challenge than last week’s opponent.

“I will say it’s not extremely easy to go from a conventional offense to Georgia Tech then back to an offense that we’re going to be seeing more of, but that’s just football.”