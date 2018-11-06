Pitt won’t have its leading returning scorer for the season opener tonight.

Senior wing Jared Wilson-Frame won’t play against Youngstown State for what Pitt is calling “a violation of team rules,” according to an official press release.

“The University of Pittsburgh Athletic Department has high standards and every student-athlete is expected to uphold those standards,” head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. “Jared did not meet those standards this past spring. He has taken responsibility for the error and I have been pleased with his growth and commitment to the program, his teammates and the university. Jared remains an important part of our program and we look forward to his return to the court.”

Wilson-Frame is expected to be a key piece of Pitt’s roster in the 2018-19 season. As the lone returning scholarship senior, he figures to be counted on to lead the Panthers’ young guards who will be important for the team’s success this season and beyond.

More tangibly, he will be one of Pitt’s primary offensive weapons. He led the Panthers in scoring last season with 13 points per game, including 74 three-pointers. He is one of 23 returning players in the ACC who averaged double figures - he is No. 11 on that list - and he scored in double figures in 23 of 32 games.

In Pitt’s exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown last week, Wilson-Frame worked off the bench. He tied for the team lead with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. He hit three of his team-leading eight three-point attempts.