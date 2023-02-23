Most offensive linemen will tell people that they prefer run blocking over pass protection, and that is certainly true of incoming Pitt freshmen linemen BJ Williams. He came from a high school program in Georgia that rushed for over 3,000 yards in the 2022 season, and chose Pitt in part because of their run-influenced offensive scheme.

“Honestly I just love run blocking,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday. “You get to move the guy from Point-A to Point-B against their own will, so I just love doing that.”

Williams feels that is exactly what he will be able to do at Pitt. In the 2022 season, Pitt boasted the ACC’s leading rusher in Israel Abanikanda, and will likely be depend on the run a good bit in 2023 as well, which is perfectly fine with Williams.

“The scheme is probably like a dream come true to me, because I just love running the ball,” he explained. “It’s just fun to do.”

It was not all about the scheme that led Williams, a Georgia native, to commit to Pitt. He developed a strong bond with the coaching staff, and believes offensive line coach Dave Borbely is someone that can push him to the NFL someday. The 6'4" and 280-pound linemen enrolled at Pitt early to get a head start on classes, and also to learn the playbook and getting to work with the coaches this spring.

“To be honest, one of the reasons I came to Pitt is because of Coach Borbely,” Williams said of the Pitt offensive line coach. “I know he’s been coaching offensive line since before I was born. I know he has every technique to do right to get me to the league.”

Williams saw it first hand over the past couple of seasons. Pitt had a prolific offense in 2021 and one of the nation’s premier rushing games in 2022. Leading that offensive surge in recent season has been a veteran offensive line.

“I really watched Carter Warren and Marcus Minor,” Williams said of the two former Panthers. “They’re great offensive linemen and I just try to mirror my game across them. They have an edge to them. They’re always aggressive and they always know what to do.”

Williams was a left tackle in high school for Creekside High School, but has been working at center since he arrived in Pittsburgh. He noted veteran Jake Kradel has been there to help him out with the position. Williams said he is working on his snapping, footwork, and most importantly making calls at the line.

“You have to be a leader of the line,” he said of playing center. He is also most comfortable there anyway despite playing outside in high school.

“I like playing inside better because I know I have help from somewhere, from either the left or right side, but I prefer inside better.”