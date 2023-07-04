Between transfers and going pro, Pitt lost nearly a half-dozen scholarship receivers this offseason. But the Panthers added just as many from recruiting and the transfer portal, and in today's Wide Receiver Week feature, we're looking at the departures and additions to the receiver room.

Who is out?

Pitt opened the 2022 season with nine receivers on scholarship. All of them had eligibility available for 2023, but five of them opted not to return. At the top of the list is Jared wayne, Pitt’s leading receiver from a year ago whose 1,063 yards ranked as the tenth-highest single-season total in school history. Only nine other Pitt receivers have recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and while Wayne could have returned as a super senior, he opted to try the pro route and joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. Pitt also lost four scholarship receivers from the 2022 roster to the transfer portal. Former walk-on Gavin Thomson joined former Pitt receivers coach Brennan Marion at UNLV. Jaylon Barden transferred to Georgia Southern. Jaden Bradley transferred to Charlotte. And Myles Alston left Pitt for Old Dominion after spring camp. But while Wayne left Pitt having reached rarified air with his 1,000-yard season, Alston, Bradley, Barden and Thomson combined to catch 42 passes for 631 yards and five touchdowns in their careers as Panthers. Still, Bradley and Barden figured to be important pieces of Pitt’s receiving corps for the future, and both left with multiple years of eligibility remaining.