Wide Receiver Week: Comings and goings
Between transfers and going pro, Pitt lost nearly a half-dozen scholarship receivers this offseason. But the Panthers added just as many from recruiting and the transfer portal, and in today's Wide Receiver Week feature, we're looking at the departures and additions to the receiver room.
Who is out?
Pitt opened the 2022 season with nine receivers on scholarship. All of them had eligibility available for 2023, but five of them opted not to return.
At the top of the list is Jared wayne, Pitt’s leading receiver from a year ago whose 1,063 yards ranked as the tenth-highest single-season total in school history. Only nine other Pitt receivers have recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and while Wayne could have returned as a super senior, he opted to try the pro route and joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent.
Pitt also lost four scholarship receivers from the 2022 roster to the transfer portal. Former walk-on Gavin Thomson joined former Pitt receivers coach Brennan Marion at UNLV. Jaylon Barden transferred to Georgia Southern. Jaden Bradley transferred to Charlotte. And Myles Alston left Pitt for Old Dominion after spring camp.
But while Wayne left Pitt having reached rarified air with his 1,000-yard season, Alston, Bradley, Barden and Thomson combined to catch 42 passes for 631 yards and five touchdowns in their careers as Panthers.
Still, Bradley and Barden figured to be important pieces of Pitt’s receiving corps for the future, and both left with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Who is in?
Not surprisingly, receiver was a priority in terms of roster additions over the last year, with the Pitt staff hitting both the high school ranks and the transfer portal hard looking for receivers to bring in.
Tiquan Underwood was largely successful on the high school side. The Panthers signed four receivers in the class of 2023, and it looks like one of the better receiver groups Pitt has brought in during the Pat Narduzzi era.
Kenny Johnson was a standout performer at Dallastown High School and he ended his prep career with a huge game in the Big 33. Lamar Seymore was considered one of the sleeper stars at receiver in the state of Florida. Zion Fowler was a versatile do-everything playmaker at St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey. And Israel Polk was a late addition to the class but arrived at Pitt in January after serving as the leading receiver for one of the top high school teams in the country.
The coaching staff couldn’t quite match that success in the transfer portal, though. They landed Florida transfer Daejon Reynolds prior to the spring semester but missed on several other priority targets. That included two players who had local roots in Penn Hills native Dante Cephas, who went from Kent State to Penn State, and Serra Catholic alum Jaquae Jackson, who transferred from Cal (Pa.) to Rutgers.
With Wayne opting to not return and several underclassmen leaving via transfer, Pitt needed to add older, more experienced receivers to the group. Reynolds was a nice addition, but even he came with some question marks after playing rather sparingly at Florida. Cephas and Jackson were no sure things, for a variety of reasons, but at least they had experience and would have added veteran depth.
One way or another, newcomers are going to see the field at receiver for Pitt this season. Ideally, most of those newcomers would have been transfers; instead, the staff will have to rely on at least one if not more of the freshmen to contribute.