The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with three Pitt players being drafted and seven more signing with teams as undrafted free agents. So that begs the question:

Who will be next Pitt players to hear their names called on draft weekend in the future?

Here are ten players on the current roster who have a chance to be drafted, whether it is in 2019 or beyond.

Alex Bookser - 6'6" 320 Offensive Linemen

Bookser will almost assuredly hear his name called in next year's draft, which would make four of Pitt's starting five offensive linemen from that record-setting 2016 offense being drafted over a three-year span. Bookser has experience at tackle and guard at Pitt and has played on both the left and right sides, but given his lack of quickness, will likely end up at guard in the league.

Dewayne Hendrix - 6-4 265 Defensive End

Hendrix is a feast-or-famine prospect as he enters his last year. Hendrix has not been the player most expected him to be, but one season could change his whole career trajectory. If he plays well this fall, he will get drafted. That is certainly a big "IF" but it's possible. Some of the plays he makes are big-time; he just needs to do it more often.

Dane Jackson - 6-0 185 Cornerback

Jackson had a breakout campaign in 2017 as a sophomore. Heading into the 2018 season, Jackson will be a key component for this defense. If his progression continues, he will be playing on Sundays.

Rashad Weaver - 6-5 260 Defensive End

Pitt landed Weaver late in the 2016 recruiting class and he already looks like a steal for the program. In his redshirt freshman season, Weaver showed flashes throughout the year and ended up starting five games. He had three sacks in 2017 and that number should go up this season. As he keeps progressing, he should play himself into the NFL.

Keyshon Camp - 6-4 285 Defensive Tackle

Camp registered eight starts as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and there were flashes of talent; his production needs to get better, but the ability is there for that to happen. Camp was a big recruit a few years back, he's big, strong and looks the part. He might be more of a project than a sure thing, but he's got the talent to become a good player during his time at Pitt.

Damar Hamlin - 6-1 195 Safety

Moving from corner to safety should open up a lot for Hamlin. His speed is good for a safety, but a step slow to play corner; at the same time, the coverage skills from his cornerback background help a lot and he's not afraid to be physical. Hamlin is due for a really big junior season and could put himself into draft conversations when he heads into his senior year.

Paris Ford - 6-0 195 Defensive Back

Ford had to redshirt last year, but should be ready to turn loose this season on ACC opponents. Whether it will be at corner or safety, Ford should be able to make an impact. He is the highest=rated recruit to come to Pitt in years, and his talent and athletic ability are off the charts. Even without playing in a college game yet, the expectation is that Ford can put himself in position to get drafted someday.

Patrick Jones II - 6'5" 255 Defensive End

Jones was only a two-star prospect on Rivals.com, but he had offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Cal and N.C. State. The book on him was pretty much a raw athlete with great size, and heading into his third year at Pitt, that's still the case. Jones got into the rotation last year as a redshirt freshman and he could be a breakout candidate as a sophomore. He may never pan out, but the size and athleticism will always be tantalizing for pro scouts

Taysir Mack - 6-2 190 Wide Receiver

Mack may be able to play this season, and that would be a game-changer for the offense. He was starting to come on strong for Indiana last season and it seems he formed a connection with Kenny Pickett during spring camp. Mack should be a favorite target of Pickett when he gets on the field, and will have the numbers to draw attention from NFL teams.

Kenny Pickett - 6-2 225 Quarterback

One start, one win over a top-five team; not bad for a true freshman. Pickett has a strong arm, he has the ability to scramble and has great mechanics; it's not crazy to think he could be drafted someday, even with only one start under his belt to this point. Obviously not every game will go like Miami and he'll have some struggles this season, but the natural talent is hard to ignore.

FIVE MORE WHO HAVE A CHANCE

Quintin Wirginis has the size and speed to play in the NFL, but after missing last season and never being a full-time starter, he would really have to impress this season. At the very least, he'll get a chance as an undrafted free agent.

Chase Pine got into the linebacker rotation last season and should be there again this season. He will be able to start during his junior and senior seasons and show off what he can do. He's a big athlete and should be able to play in today's NFL.

Charles Reeves is just a massive athlete. At 6'5" 285 - and the way he moves carrying that weight - you have to think he'll be a productive player at Pitt and get a chance to be drafted, whether it's at tight end or possibly somewhere else.

Phil Campbell started making an impact late last season and I think he's going to be a very strong player for this program over the course of the next couple of seasons. Is he fast enough? We'll see, but I think good players will find a way.

Jason Pinnock got on the field as a true freshman and big things are expected of him heading into this season. Pinnock has a chance to win a starting job at corner, and he's built like a pro already. He should be a fun player to track the next couple of seasons.