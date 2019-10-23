Whipple talks Pickett, receivers, and more
Mark Whipple addressed the media ahead of Pitt’s game with Miami. See what Pitt’s offensive coordinator had to say.What does a guy like Shocky Jacques-Louis bring to your offense?Whipple: Well he c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news