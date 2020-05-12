News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Whipple offers big 2022 OL

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple usually focuses on recruiting quarterbacks, but the former UMass coach still has some connections back in New England and that led to him extending an offer ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}