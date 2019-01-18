Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-18 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Whipple film: Formations, personnel groups and motion

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

In the previous introduction article we started by looking at scheme and what new Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has shown in the past. Today we’re going to look more in-depth at personnel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}