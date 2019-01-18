Whipple film: Formations, personnel groups and motion
In the previous introduction article we started by looking at scheme and what new Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has shown in the past. Today we’re going to look more in-depth at personnel...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news