Pitt travels to Illinois on Saturday for the first of what could be a series of matchups with the Big Ten team.

Panthers coach Keith Gavin and Illinois coach Mike Poeta worked to set up the dual, which could become a regular feature for the schools.

“Coach Poeta and I used to train together, so I know him well,” Gavin said. “They’re going to come back to Pittsburgh next year. They’re always solid. I’m looking forward to it and to continuing it with them.”

Probable matchups

125-Maximo Renteria (2-2) vs. Colton Camacho (6-2)

133-No. 6 Lucas Byrd (7-1) vs. No. 11 Micky Phillippi (2-1)

141-Danny Pucino (3-2) vs. No. 1 Cole Matthews (3-0)

149-Kevon Davenport (6-5) vs. Tyler Badgett (5-3)

157-Luke Odom (4-5) vs. No. 21 Dazjon Casto (1-2)

165-No. 19 Danny Braunagel (8-2) vs. No. 14 Holden Heller (3-0)

174-No. 10 Edmond Ruth (11-1) vs. No. 33 Luca Augustine (2-1)

184-Dylan Connell (5-6) vs. No. 21 Reece Heller (6-1)

197-No. 15 Zac Braunagel (8-2) vs. No. 8 Nino Bonaccorsi (3-0)

285-Matt Wroblewski (8-4) vs. Jake Slinger (3-3)

How to watch: Streaming on Big Ten Plus (subscription required)

Matches to watch

No. 27 Illinois (1-1) should provide a road challenge for the No. 21 Panthers (2-1). There are several matches pitting one ranked wrestler against another, with the highlight coming at 133 pounds. No. 6 Lucas Byrd owns a pair of victories over No. 11 Micky Phillippi.

The key for Phillippi could be if he can get out from under Byrd.

“He stands up without getting hand control and keeps getting mat returned,” Gavin said of a problem that arose again for Phillippi in his 5-3 loss to Lehigh’s Connor McGonagle last month. “Lucas Byrd did that to him last year. He had like 3 minutes of riding time. That’s happened to him a few times, and he has to make that adjustment.”

As he has in each Pitt’s three dual meets this season, No. 8 Nino Bonaccorsi will have another strong test, this time in the form of No. 15 Zac Braunagel. Bonaccorsi beat a pair of ranked 197-pounders two weeks ago in Maryland’s Jaxon Smith and Lehigh’s Michael Beard.

Braunagel’s compact frame could make it difficult for Bonaccorsi.

“Nino’s going to have to set him up and create angles to get to his legs,” Gavin said.

Braunagel’s twin brother, Danny, is ranked 19th at 165, where he’ll face No. 14 Holden Heller.

One of the most intriguing matchups comes at 174, where No. 33 Luca Augustine faces No. 10 Edmond Ruth. I still feel like Luca is underrated at 33, and facing Edmund Ruth – the younger brother Ed Ruth, the three-time NCAA champion for Penn State and currently an assistant coach on the Illinois staff – is a big opportunity for him.

Edmond Ruth is 11-1 this season as he returns to wrestling after legal troubles ended his career at Lehigh.

Alternative power source for Cole

Nothing has come easily this season for Cole Matthews. The top-ranked 141-pounder hasn’t produced bonus points in any of his three dual-meet victories and lost 4-2 in sudden victory to Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez at the NWCA All-Star Classic.

“I think there are going to be a lot of close matches,” Gavin said. “I’m not concerned about Cole. Last year at this time he was losing to people who weren’t ranked. Losing to Alirez isn’t concerning. I think it shows what we’ve been saying: People know to stay out of the front headlock. You’ve got to evolve, got to diversify.”

Matthews has been adding to his arsenal, according to his coach.

“He’s been working on things in practice,” Gavin said. “It just takes time to get the confidence to do it in a match.”

Everything’s Jake

Don’t expect to see Dayton Pitzer even if the dual is in doubt. Jake Slinger is listed as the only option at 285, and Gavin said Pitzer’s next appearance will be at Midlands Dec. 29-30.

Last time out

Officially, Pitt had the week off, but two backups won titles at the Mat Town College Open at Lock Haven.

James Lledo went 4-0 with three falls at 184 pounds and was named the ACC Wrestler of the Week. He pinned Virginia’s Hadyn Danals, Lock Haven’s Cael Black and Binghamton’s John Baker.

Wrestling unattached, Ryan Michaels went 3-0 to win the 141-pound title. He beat Virginia’s Evan Buchanan (6-0), Bucknell’s Braden Bower (8-2) and Lock Haven’s Zack Zeamer (6-3).

“James is a guy who likes to compete,” Gavin said. “It was nice to see Ryan get out there and win. He’s been getting a lot better.”

Jared Keslar was the runner-up at 165, winning his first two bouts before losing by fall to top-seeded Avery Bassett of Lock Haven (unattached).

Carson Miller won two and lost two at 174 while Brock McMillen (149), Jack Pletcher (157) and Geoff Magin (197) each went 1-2.