What Gavin's new deal means for Pitt wrestling

Keith Gavin has helped the Pitt wrestling program make significant strides over the past five years – on the mat and on the recruiting trail – and the university’s commitment to the program should help in both of those areas moving forward.

The university announced last week that Gavin has signed a new five-year contract after his teams went 38-28 in his first five years as head coach at his alma mater. Pitt placed 11th at the 2021 NCAA tournament – the best team finish for the Panthers in more than five decades. Jake Wentzel and Nino Bonaccorsi each finished second, marking the first time the Panthers have had a pair of finalists since 1963, and Gavin was named ACC Co-Coach of the Year.

The future also appears to be bright, with a top-15 recruiting class coming to Oakland and a solid start on the 2023 class.

Gavin spoke with Panther-Lair about his new deal and how Athletic Director Heather Lyke and Executive Associate Athletic Director Jennifer Tuscano have backed him and the wrestling program.

“I’m very excited about it,” Gavin said of his new deal. “I love coaching here, and I love the guys we have on the team and the ones we have coming in. I’m very thankful to Heather and Jen Tuscano. They’re very supportive of our team and you can’t ask for more than that.”

The feelings are mutual.

"We are thrilled to announce this deserved new contract for Coach Gavin," Lyke said in a press release. "Keith was the first head coach that I had the privilege to hire after arriving at Pitt in 2017, and it has been extraordinary to watch him and his coaching staff build this program and see it head in the right trajectory. Keith's pride in his alma mater is contagious and his student-athletes love competing with him in their corner. With another talented recruiting class coming in and the new practice and competition venue for wrestling in Victory Heights in the near future, Pitt wrestling has exceptional expectations and a bright future under Coach Gavin."

The announcement of the new five-year contract shows stability in the program, which can help with recruits.

“I think that’s a nice thing to tell them, especially the guys coming in and the guys that we’re recruiting,” Gavin said. “The coach that is recruiting you is going to be here to coach. It doesn’t hurt.”

Neither do the improvements that Victory Heights should bring. The 3,500-seat competition venue, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 as the home of the volleyball, gymnastics and wrestling programs, will feature locker rooms, coaches’ offices and customized practice spaces for all three programs.

“We’re definitely looking forward to that,” Gavin said. “For us – for wrestling – you don’t need a whole lot, but when you get a new facility, it shows value. The athletic department values wrestling here. Our guys will feel that. It’s going to be a lot bigger.”

The university’s commitment to the program is more important than a fancy new wrestling room, according to Gavin.

“That’s what you sell the recruits. It isn’t ‘Look at our cool graphics.’ If the kid comes for that, he’s coming for the wrong reasons. Everyone pours money into football and basketball – and rightfully so – but when you see a university putting money into wrestling and volleyball and gymnastics, it shows that we’re trying to be good at everything here.”

Gavin didn’t have a five-year plan when he returned to Pitt – he’s more concerned with incremental daily improvement – but can see that the program is in a better spot now than it was in 2017.

“There’s been some progress made,” he said. “Some things have happened quicker than I thought it would and some things are taking longer. You just kind of roll with the punches.”

Under Gavin’s leadership, the Panthers have had 27 NCAA qualifiers, 10 conference champions and seven All-Americans.

“I think that now, we’ve had consistent All-Americans and we’re getting multiple ACC champions every year. That’s become the norm.”

So, what does Gavin want to see from the program over the life of his new contract?

“The next five years, we want a national champion and to consistently be in the top 10,” he said. “We want to win the ACC. These things are maybe more believable than they were before.”