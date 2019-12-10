News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekend visit leads to offer for 2021 NJ Athlete

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt played host to some official visitors over the weekend in the class of 2020. Also there this weekend was 2021 New Jersey standout Xavier Coleman, and his visit helped lead him to earning an of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}