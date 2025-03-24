Weekend Recruiting Recap: New Commitments, New Offers

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi broke down the first scrimmage of the spring after Monday's practice.
Pitt is firmly in the mix for 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer following a visit to the first spring scrimmage this weekend.
Pitt football picked up two commitments and extended a couple of offers over the weekend.
Pitt forward Marlon Barnes will reportedly enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, March 24.
The Pitt football program hooked former NFL coach and Panthers assistant Jon Gruden up with apparel.
