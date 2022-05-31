Weekend Recap: Top 5 for a LB, an OL lost and more
MORE HEADLINES - Williams Is a top 2024 QB target for Pitt | Visit puts Pitt in top five for Virginia LB | Big board: Who are Pitt's top targets at safety? | 2023 OL Oliveira excited about Pitt offer | Video: A conversation with new Pitt guard Nelly Cummings
What do you need to know as the week gets started? The Panther-Lair.com Weekend Recap has everything, with updates on top linebacker targets, an offensive line prospect who committed elsewhere and a lot more.