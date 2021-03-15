Panther-lair - Weekend recap: Pitt takes two over No. 7 Georgia Tech

The Pitt baseball team had a tough task entering this weekend going up against No. 7 Georgia Tech, but the Panthers used some high-powered offense to take two in the series. The Panthers now hold a 9-4 record overall and a 6-3 mark in the ACC. Pitt is tied with the Yellow Jackets and North Carolina atop the ACC Coastal standings. Pitt is off during the week and will return to action next weekend with a trip to Charlottesville to take on Virginia.

Game One

Pitt 11, Georgia Tech 9

The Pitt offense was held in check for six innings, but the bats came to life in the final three. The Panthers loaded the bases in the seventh inning and with two outs Ron Washington Jr. hit a routine fly ball to left field, but the Georgia Tech player dropped it and three runs came in on the error to make it 5-3. Georgia Tech responded and tacked on two in the bottom half of the inning. Heading into the ninth inning, Pitt was trailing 8-4, but that did not slow the Panthers down at all. Pitt sent 12 men to the plate, scored seven runs, and grabbed the lead for the first time all game. The dramatic ninth-inning comeback was sparked by a two-run bomb by senior David Yanni early in the inning, then later Kyle Hess ripped a two-run single with two outs to give Pitt the lead. The Yellow Jackets had the tying run on second in the bottom half of the inning, but Pitt reliever Jordan McCrum got the Georgia Tech batter to fly out to close the game to earn his third save on the season. Pitt starter Mitch Myers recorded seven strikeouts, but did allow five runs on ten hits. Catcher Riley Wash went 4-for-5. Bryce Hulett collected three hits, while Yanni, Hess, Brick Franks and Nico Popa all had multi-hit games.

Game Two

Georgia Tech 5, Pitt 3

Pitt had a tough time figuring out Georgia Tech Saturday starter Andy Archer. The Yellow Jackets hurler went seven strong innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Pitt starter Matt Gilbertson matched as best he could with a nine-strikeout performance, but he ultimately got the loss as his record moved to 2-2 on the season. Pitt struck early on a Ron Washington Jr. sac fly that brought Kyle Hess home to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead. Pitt added a second run with a David Yanni RBI double. Georgia Tech then scored the next five runs after that. Pitt threatened in the ninth with a run and had the bases loaded with two outs, but freshmen Dom Popa struck out to end the game.

Game Three

Pitt 18, Georgia Tech 12

Pitt broke out on offense on Sunday to take the series. The Panthers struck for four runs in the second, seven in the third, and added seven more along the way to fend off Georgia Tech for the win. Six Panthers had multi-hit games led by a 4-for-6 performance from designated hitter, Sky Dufff. He clobbered a two-run bomb in the eighth inning to put a bow on the win. Washington Jr. collected three hits, including a home run. David Yanni, Bryce Hulett, Riley Wash, and Brock Franks all had two hits apiece. Like Friday, an error got things to break open for Pitt. The Yellow Jackets committed two costly errors with two outs during Pitt's massive seven-run fourth inning. Pitt starter Stephen Hansen went five innings to earn the victory. Georgia Tech made it a game, but the back end of Pitt's bullpen consisting of Chase Smith and Jordan McCrum pitched a clean final 2 1/3 innings to secure the win.