Weekend recap: Pitt takes two out of three from Louisville

The Pitt baseball team went 3-1 last week and improved to 15-11 on the season. Here is the weekly Pitt baseball recap and preview.

ACC Coastal Standings

1. Miami 10-2, 21-6

2. Virginia 9-3, 25-3

3. North Carolina 6-6, 20-8

4. Virginia Tech 5-5, 17-7

5. Pitt 5-6, 15-11

6. Georgia Tech 5-7, 18-11

7. Duke 3-9, 12-16

Weekly recap (March 28-April 3)

March 30: West Virginia, Win 9-6

April 2: Louisville, Win 8-7

April 2: Louisville, Loss 14-6

April 3: Louisville, Win 6-3

Pitt had a strong showing two weekends ago against Clemson by picking up a two-game sweep, and the team carried that momentum into this past week. After seeing the team’s rivalry game with Penn State get postponed on Tuesday due to a snowstorm, Pitt added an additional game with West Virginia for Wednesday at Cost Field. It was the first of three meetings with the Mountaineers this season, and the Panthers claimed the first Backyard Brawl of the season.

Pitt jumped all over West Virginia in the bottom of the first, as the Panthers struck for six runs highlighted by a three run bomb by Brock Franks. It wasn’t an easy win, however. West Virginia eventually tied it in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a three-run shot by Victor Scott II.

The powerful Pitt offense responded. Sky Duff’s run-producing single gave the lead back to Pitt. Tatem Levins clubbed a two run shot in the sixth to add some fireworks, and the Panthers bullpen shut things down from there. Pitt and West Virginia will meet again in a few weeks on April 19th at PNC Park.

Pitt then welcomed No. 11 Louisville to town for a three game set, starting with a double header on Saturday afternoon. Panthers ace Matt Gilbertson churned out another solid effort with 7 innings pitched, five strikeouts, no walks, and allowed two runs on eight hits. He benefitted by a quick strike Pitt offense.

Pitt plated two runs in the first, and three more in the second to jump all over Louisville starter Tate Kuehner. Kyle Hess then belted a home run in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Cardinals battled back, and eventually tagged Gilbertson with a pair of runs allowed in the seventh. Pitt eventually led 8-2 heading into the final inning, but the Cardinals pushed five runs across in the ninth to make it a game, but Baron Stuart settled down and recorded the final two outs to five the Panthers the win.

In the second half of the twin bill, Louisville tagged Pitt starter Logan Evans for 10 runs on 13 hits in less than four innings of work. Pitt went down 6-0 in the third, and never really recovered from there. Hess and CJ Funk both homered, and Jeffrey Wehler has the Panthers only multi-hit game.

After splitting the first two games, Pitt and Louisville met for a third time on Sunday afternoon with the series on the line. Pitt turned to junior starter Billy Corcoran and he responded with one of the best pitching performances in recent memory for a Panthers hurler. Corcoran went a complete nine innings, allowed three runs on four hits, struck out nine, and walked nobody. He seemed to get stronger as the game progressed and keep a potent Louisville order in check all game.

The Panthers lineup has been very dangerous this season at hitting the long ball, and it was on full display on Sunday. CJ Funk, Ron Washington, and Bryce Hulett all blasted homers as part of an 11-hit attack for the Pitt offense. Given the pitching of Corcoran, six runs was plenty enough to give Pitt the series.

Top hitter of the week

Bryce Hulett

The Pitt first basemen had a pair of multi-hit games in four starts last week. He set the tone for the week with a two-run single over West Virginia in the first inning, and put an exclamation point on it with a towering shot to right field in the sixth inning of the series-clinching win over Louisville.

Top pitcher of the week

Billy Corcoran

Matt Gilbertson was rock solid on Friday, but it’s hard to give this to anyone but Billy Corcoran. He was dominant on Sunday against a ranked team. His command was on point all day with nine strikeouts and no walks. Corcoran faced three batters over the minimum and worked quickly all afternoon.

A jump in the rankings

Pitt jumped from 80th to 49th in the most current RPI rankings. The Panthers started slow this season, but have caught fire of late. The team should have plenty of opportunities to pick up more valuable wins in a loaded ACC this season.

Hitting the Long Ball

Pitt is currently tied for 10th nationally with 47 home runs on the season. Catcher Tatem Levins is leading the way. The LaSalle transfer has a team-high 9 homers on the year.

The Week ahead

Tuesday April 5: Kent State, 3:00 p.m. Cost Field

Wednesday April 6: @ Youngstown State, 5: p.m.

Friday April 8: @ Boston College, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday April 9: @ Boston College, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday April 10: @ Boston College, 1 p.m.

Pitt has a pair of mid-week games this week starting tomorrow with a home game against Kent State, then the Panthers will travel to Youngstown State on Wednesday. Kent State is 10-12 on the season, but the Golden Flashes did take one game against No. 25 UConn over the weekend.

Youngstown State actually beat Pitt already with a 5-2 decision over the Panthers back on March 16th. Mike Bell’s squad will be looking for revenge on Wednesday in Ohio.

Pitt will then travel to Boston for a three game set against the Eagles beginning on Friday night. Boston College is currently 12-16 on the year, and sit in last place of the ACC Atlantic with a 2-10 record. Pitt took last year’s series against the Eagles with a pair of wins.