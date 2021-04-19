Panther-lair - Weekend recap: Pitt takes two from North Carolina

The Pitt baseball team entered this weekend's series against traditional ACC power North Carolina riding a five game winning streak, and the Panthers stayed hot by taking two games from the Tar Heels at Cost Field.

The traditional Friday-Sunday series was put on hold for a day as rain forced the teams to play a double-header on Saturday. The Panthers took both games from the twin bill, with North Carolina salvaging the series by taking game three on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers now own a 20-11 overall record and have a 14-10 mark in ACC play. Pitt is a game behind Virginia Tech for first place in the ACC Coastal. The series victory over North Carolina marks Pitt's fifth series win over ACC opponents this season.

The 16th-ranked Panthers have the week off before heading to Louisville for a three-game set against the the Cardinals, who are ranked fourth in the country according to Baseball America. Louisville holds an league-best 14-6 record in ACC play this season.

Game One

Pitt 6, North Carolina 2

Pitt got it rolling early in the first game of the double header as they were able to jump all over UNC starter Connor Ollio. Sky Duff led off the game with a base hit and Nico Popa clobbered a two-run to give Pitt an early 2-0 lead. Pitt kept the pressure on in the first, as senior second basemen David Yanni ripped a double to bring home Ron Washington Jr. to make it 3-0 in the first. The Tar Heels came back with one run in the second and third innings, but that was all they could muster off Pitt starter Mitch Myers. He went six innings and struck out six, while walking two. Washington Jr. hammered one over the left field wall in the fifth inning, for his fifth home run of the season. The Panthers tacked on two more runs as insurance, as they were able to hold off the Tar Heels for the win. Corey Sawyer, Chase Smith, and Jordan McCrum all posted scoreless innings in relief.

Game Two

Pitt 3, North Carolina 2

The second game of the double header was a classic pitcher's duel. UNC starter Austin Love went 6.1 innings and struck out 12 Panthers and allowed three runs, but he was bested by Pitt starter Matt Gilbertson, who improved his record to 5-3 on the year after throwing seven strong innings. Gilbertson scattered six hits, struck out 8, and did not walk a batter. All five runs scored in this game happened in the third inning. The Tar Heels plated two runs in the top half of the inning, but Pitt came back with three in the bottom of the third. Kyle Hess hit a run-scoring double, then Yanni plated a pair with an RBI single to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead, which held up throughout the rest of the game. McCrum earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Game Three

North Carolina 10, Pitt 9

It was a back and forth game on Sunday afternoon as the two teams combined for 19 runs and 25 hits. The Tar Heels jumped all over Pitt with a 5-run first inning. Pitt starter Billy Corcoran only lasted two innings, and allowed five runs, two earned. Usual Pitt Sunday starter Stephen Hansen then came in relief and went 4.1 innings. He allowed four runs and struck out five batters. The Panthers responded in the bottom half of the first with four runs, highlighted by a three-run shot by Bryce Hulett. Pitt eventually tied it on a Washington Jr. sac-fly in the fifth inning. The Tar Heels added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 10-5 lead, but yet again Pitt responded quickly. Kyle Hess hit a two-run bomb in the seventh as Pitt got to within 10-8. Pitt threatened in the ninth. Brock Franks doubled home a run and he represented the tying run, but was stranded as Pitt's rally came up short. Sky Duff led Pitt with a 4-for-5 performance. Yanni, Hulett, and Washington Jr. all had two hits apiece.