Panther-lair - Weekend recap: Pitt takes one game from Duke

The Pitt baseball team returned to action over the weekend when they traveled to Durham to take on Duke. The Panthers dropped the initial two games of the series, but salvaged the road trip with a win on Sunday.

The Panthers opened the series right where they picked off the previous weekend. Left fielder Kyle Hess launched a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give Pitt a 1-0 lead, but that was just about all the offense the team could muster against Duke Friday night starter Cooper Stinson. He threw a gem of a game by going seven innings and striking out nine with only one walk. Duke tied the game in the fourth on a fielder’s choice, then tacked on two more runs in the sixth to set the final at 3-1. Pitt starter and reigning ACC Pitcher on the Week, Mitch Myers, clawed through six innings with four strikeouts while allowing seven hits.

The Duke offense struck early in often in game two of the series. Pitt started Matt Gilbertson dropped to 2-1 on the season after going five innings. Gilbertson allowed seven runs, six earned on six hits and three walks. Duke scored runs in the second inning on a bases loaded walk and a hits batter. Duke tacked on one more in the third, and a Chris Crabtree two-run homer in the fifth extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 6-0. Pitt eventually got on the board with a David Yanni solo home run in the top of the sixth, but that was about it for the Pitt offense. For the second consecutive game, the Duke pitching staff limited Pitt to just three hits.

The Pitt Panthers managed to salvage the series with a Sunday afternoon win in Durham. Nico Popa and Kyle Hess each collected two hits in the win. Popa’s sac-fly in the sixth brought Pitt to within one run, then he later mashed a two-run homer to give Pitt the lead in the 8th inning. Pitt reliever Jordan McCrum pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to secure his first win in a Panther uniform after transferring from Monmouth.

Pitt’s second weekend in ACC play did not go as well as the first, but the Panthers managed to avoid a sweep and pick up a win on Sunday. Pitt’s record now reads 7-3 overall with a 4-2 mark in ACC play. Pitt was picked to finish last in the league, but has held its own against two teams picked towards the top of the league. This weekend, however, will likely be Pitt’s toughest challenge yet when the team travels to Atlanta to take on No. 7 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets just took two out of three from Louisville and will enter this weekend’s series with an 8-3 record.