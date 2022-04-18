Weekend recap: Pitt picks up a series win over Virginia

ACC Coastal Standings

1. Miami 14-4, 28-8

2. Virginia Tech 9-7, 23-9

3. Virginia 10-8, 27-9

4. Pitt 9-8 21-13

5. Georgia Tech 9-9, 23-14

6. North Carolina 8-10, 22-14

7. Duke 6-12, 16-20

Weekly recap (April 4-April 10)

April 12: @Kent State, Win 12-5

April 15: Virginia, Win 9-4

April 16: Virginia, Loss 18-0

April 17: Virginia, Win 4-1

The Pitt baseball team has been among the hottest teams in the country over the past couple of weeks, and the Panthers put together another solid week with a fourth straight ACC series win and also a midweek triumph over Kent State.

The Panthers traveled to Kent State on Tuesday last week and walked away with a convincing 12-5 victory. Like many other midweek games this year, Pitt used seven different pitchers to get through this one. Ben Dragani picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings. Pitt’s seven pitchers combined for 9 strikeouts with Dylan Lester, Quin Konuszewski, and CJ McKennitt each finishing with two.

The Pitt offense struck early with Jeffrey Wehler belting a three-run triple in the second inning, as he came home on a Tatem Levins base knock to give Pitt a 4-1 advantage. The Panthers later broke it open in the seventh thanks to an error by the Golden Flashes that brought home three runs. Pitt added late insurance with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth on a Tommy Tavarez solo shot. Wehler finished with three hits and Jack Anderson also had a multi-hit game.

Pitt hosted No. 6 Virginia over the weekend at Cost Field in one of the biggest home series in recent memory. The Cavaliers are typically one of the best programs in not only the ACC, but the entire country. On this weekend, however, Mike Bell’s club got the better of the ‘Hoos.

On Friday night Pitt turned to its ace Matt Gilbertson and like has all season, he churned out another stellar start. The senior right-hander went eight strong innings. He scattered 8 hits and allowed four runs, but also struck out eight and did not issue a walk. Gilbertson is now 6-2 on the year and the Panthers have won the last five games he has pitched.

Levins gave Pitt an early advantage with a two-run shot to right in the third, but Virginia battled back and it was tied at 2 heading into the bottom of the sixth. The scrappy Panthers added six runs in the frame thanks to a bases-loaded walk, a three-run error by the Cavaliers, and a wild pitch. Tavarez crushed another home run in the seventh for insurance as the freshman continued his torrid pace of late.

Levins and Jack Anderson had three hits apiece for the Panthers in the victory.

Not much went right for the Panthers on Saturday. The weather delayed the game for over an hour, and the Panthers never really looked ready for this one. Pitt fell 18-0 to the fifth-ranked Cavaliers. Pitt finished with only four hits and committed four errors in the defeat. Starter Logan Evans was tagged for seven earned runs in four innings, while the bullpen allowed eight earned in the remaining five. Tavarez was the lone bright spot as he picked up two of Pitt’s four hits.

Pitt did bounce back on Sunday to claim the team’s fourth straight ACC series victory and the third against a ranked team at home. Billy Corcoran was brilliant. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits and lasted seven strong innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter as he improved to 5-2 on the year. Pitt is 3-0 in his last three starts.

The pitching was plenty to keep Pitt out ahead all game, though it was a frustrating game for the offense. Pitt left 11 guys on base and had many opportunities to break the game open, but kept leaving chances out there. The Panthers even hit into a rare triple play after loading the bases.

Pitt had built a 2-1 advantage after four innings, but it was until the seventh that the Panthers finally gave Corcoran some breathing room. Tavrez drew a bases loaded walk and then Ron Washington Jr. delivered a pinch hit single to make it 4-1 and Baron Stuart shut it down from there. The Panthers closed picked up his fifth save after he worked two scoreless innings and set down all six batters he faced.

Wehler and Bryce Hulett each recorded two hits for the Panthers.

Top hitter of the week

Tommy Tavrez

Pitt’s freshman shortstop has made a big impact on the lineup in recent weeks, and he was a clutch performer in the Panthers’ four games last week. He went 5-for-12 last week with two home runs and four RBIs. The Brooklyn native is riding an eight-game hitting streak. In the month of April, Tavares is batting .388 (14-36) with four home runs and 10 RBIs as he has been a big boost to the Panthers offensive attack since he’s been inserted into the lineup more regularly.

Top pitcher of the week

Billy Corcoran

The Pitt Sunday starter was rock solid yet again this week by going seven innings and allowing just an unearned run on seven hits. He struck out four and did not allow a walk. Corcoran kept the Virginia batters off balance all game long and did so in a tightly contested game. The Pitt offense did not really break away until late in the game, but the junior righty continued to post 0 after 0 against a top-10 team. Over his last three starts Corcoran has gone 22 innings struck out 18 batters and only has walked one and has allowed four earned runs during that stretch. Pitt is 3-0 in those outings.

Injuries mounting

Pitt played the final two games of the series without any of its three starting outfielders in the starting lineup. Center fielder Kyle Hess has not had an at-bat since April 3rd after he was by a pitch on his hand. Ron Washington Jr. is dealing with a hamstring issue and right fielder CJ Funk did not play at all against the Cavaliers.

Late in Sunday’s game, third basemen Sky Duff suffered an injury as he was trying to score at the plate and slid in awkwardly headfirst. He left and did not finish the game.

It’s a lot of injuries for this Pitt team, but Washington Jr. did pinch hit late in Sunday, and Hess made a pinch running appearance suggesting both aren’t too far off from returning to the lineup. Given the week ahead, Pitt will need all the firepower it has in the lineup.

Jumping in the RPI

In this week’s RPI rankings according to NCAA.com, Pitt checks in at No. 44 up from 50th last week. The Panthers are one of 12 ACC teams currently in the top-50 of the updated RPI rankings.

The Week ahead

Tuesday April 19: West Virginia, 6:00 p.m. PNC Park

Friday April 22: @Miami, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday April 23: @Miami, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday April 24: @Miami, 1:00 p.m.

Pitt has a four-game week on tap and not one will be played in Oakland. The Panthers will meet up with West Virginia for the second Backyard Brawl of the season. Pitt took the first meeting 9-6 back on March 30th at Cost Field. Tuesday’s game will be played at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is one of two games the Panthers will play there. West Virginia is 22-12 on the year and 6-3 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers took one game in a weekend series against third-ranked Oklahoma State.

Following the rivalry game, Pitt will head to Miami for a three-game set in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes are in first place in the ACC Coastal standings and check in at No. 5 this week according to Baseball America’s top 25 rankings. Miami owns a 28-8 overall record. Pitt swept Miami a season ago.