Week Two depth chart: Pitt coaches make minimal changes
Not much changed on Pitt's two-deep in Week Two, as the coaches largely stuck to the depth chart they released ahead of Week One. Here's a look at how the two-deep stacks up for this week's game against Cincinnati.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Phil Jurkovec
|
Christian Veilleux
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Rodney Hammond
|
C'Bo Flemister OR
|
Daniel Carter
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Lamar Seymore
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Israel Polk
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Che Nwabuko
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
|
Malcolm Epps OR Jake Renda
|
LT
|
Matt Goncalves
|
Ryan Baer
|
LG
|
Jason Collier
|
Isaiah Montgomery
|
|
C
|
Jake Kradel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
BJ Williams
|
RT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Terrence Enos
The only change to the two-deep on offense came at left guard. Last week, the coaches listed Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier as OR starters; this week, only Collier appears on the depth chart. Pat Narduzzi announced last week that Jacoby will miss the 2023 season due to injury.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Nahki Johnson
|
Samuel Okunlola
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
David Green
|
Sean FitzSimmons
|
DT
|
Deandre Jules OR
|
Tyler Bentley
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Nate Temple
|
Bam Brima
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Kyle Louis
|
MLB
|
Shayne Simon
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
|
Nick Lapi
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams OR
|
A.J. Woods
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Ryland Gandy
|
SS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Donovan McMillon
|
FS
|
Phillip O'Brien
|
Stephon Hall
The coaches didn't make any changes to the depth chart on defense.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
K
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
A.J. Woods
|
Bub Means
|
Che Nwabuko
|
PR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter
The coaching staff did make one slight adjustment on the special teams depth chart, swapping A.J. Woods in at first-team kick returner ahead of Bub Means.