Not much changed on Pitt's two-deep in Week Two, as the coaches largely stuck to the depth chart they released ahead of Week One. Here's a look at how the two-deep stacks up for this week's game against Cincinnati.

Offense Pos. Player Player Player QB Phil Jurkovec Christian Veilleux Nate Yarnell RB Rodney Hammond C'Bo Flemister OR Daniel Carter WR Bub Means Jake McConnachie Lamar Seymore WR Konata Mumpfield Zion Fowler-El Israel Polk WR Daejon Reynolds Kenny Johnson Che Nwabuko TE Gavin Bartholomew Karter Johnson OR Malcolm Epps OR Jake Renda LT Matt Goncalves Ryan Baer LG Jason Collier Isaiah Montgomery

C Jake Kradel Terrence Moore RG Blake Zubovic BJ Williams RT Branson Taylor Terrence Enos

The only change to the two-deep on offense came at left guard. Last week, the coaches listed Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier as OR starters; this week, only Collier appears on the depth chart. Pat Narduzzi announced last week that Jacoby will miss the 2023 season due to injury.

Defense Pos. Player Player Player DE Dayon Hayes Nahki Johnson Samuel Okunlola DT Devin Danielson OR David Green Sean FitzSimmons DT Deandre Jules OR Tyler Bentley Elliot Donald DE Nate Temple Bam Brima Jimmy Scott Star Solomon DeShields Kyle Louis MLB Shayne Simon Brandon George Money Bangally Kamara Braylan Lovelace OR Nick Lapi CB Marquis Williams OR A.J. Woods CB M.J. Devonshire Ryland Gandy SS Javon McIntyre Donovan McMillon FS Phillip O'Brien Stephon Hall

The coaches didn't make any changes to the depth chart on defense.

Special teams Pos. Player Player Player K Ben Sauls Sam Carpenter P Caleb Junko Cam Guess H Cam Guess Caleb Junko LS Byron Floyd James Fineran KR A.J. Woods Bub Means Che Nwabuko PR M.J. Devonshire Konata Mumpfield KO Ben Sauls Sam Carpenter