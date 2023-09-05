News More News
Week Two depth chart: Pitt coaches make minimal changes

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Not much changed on Pitt's two-deep in Week Two, as the coaches largely stuck to the depth chart they released ahead of Week One. Here's a look at how the two-deep stacks up for this week's game against Cincinnati.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Phil Jurkovec

Christian Veilleux

Nate Yarnell

RB

Rodney Hammond

C'Bo Flemister OR

Daniel Carter

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds

Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps OR Jake Renda

LT

Matt Goncalves

Ryan Baer

LG

Jason Collier

Isaiah Montgomery


C

Jake Kradel

Terrence Moore

RG

Blake Zubovic

BJ Williams

RT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

The only change to the two-deep on offense came at left guard. Last week, the coaches listed Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier as OR starters; this week, only Collier appears on the depth chart. Pat Narduzzi announced last week that Jacoby will miss the 2023 season due to injury.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Nahki Johnson

Samuel Okunlola

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

Deandre Jules OR

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Nate Temple

Bam Brima

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi

CB

Marquis Williams OR

A.J. Woods

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

SS

Javon McIntyre

Donovan McMillon

FS

Phillip O'Brien

Stephon Hall

The coaches didn't make any changes to the depth chart on defense.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

A.J. Woods

Bub Means

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

The coaching staff did make one slight adjustment on the special teams depth chart, swapping A.J. Woods in at first-team kick returner ahead of Bub Means.

{{ article.author_name }}