Webb Jr. plans return visit
How much did Antonio Webb Jr. enjoy his visit to Pitt last weekend? Enough to have him targeting a return trip in the very near future.“I’m on spring break next week so I’m looking to visit Pitt ag...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news