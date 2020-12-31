Panther-lair - Weaver earns consensus All-America honors

For the first time since 2016, Pitt has a consensus first-team All-American.

On Thursday, the American Football Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-America team and Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver was a first-team selection. That was Weaver’s third first-team All-America nod from a major selector this offseason, giving the redshirt senior consensus honors.

The AFCA announcement follows Weaver’s inclusion on the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America first teams earlier this week.

Weaver made the cut following a standout performance in 2020. After missing the entire 2019 season due to an ACL injury suffered in training camp, the Fort Lauderdale native bounced back this fall, playing in 10 games and recording 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He led the ACC in sacks per game and tackles for loss per game and ranked in the top 20 nationally in both categories.

According to Pro Football Focus, Weaver tied for fifth in the nation in quarterback pressures with 48, and he was No. 4 in the country in PFF’s pass rush productivity metric.

Accordingly, PFF placed Weaver on its All-America first team, and he was also a first-team All-ACC selection.

Weaver finished his Pitt career with 17 sacks, 34.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in three active seasons. PFF credited him with 113 total quarterback pressures in the 2017, 2018 and 2020 seasons.

Weaver is the 45th player in Pitt history to earn unanimous or consensus first-team All-America honors, and his selection marks the 52nd time a Panther has been recognized as such (several players were named unanimous or consensus first-team All-Americans multiple times).

The last Pitt to earn consensus first-team All-American status was Quadree Henderson, who was honored by the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation as a first-team kick returner.