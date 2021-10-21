Wayne's talk with Tomlin builds confidence

The Pitt passing attack has been one of best in the nation this season. Of course, Kenny Pickett has garnered most of the attention for that, but sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison has been superb as well and receiving heavy praise as well.

It has been more than just the Pickett to Addison show this season. The attention Addison draws allows for other receivers to make plays, and Jared Wayne stepped up in Pitt’s 28-7 win over Virginia Tech last weekend. The junior receiver caught six passes for 94 yards and hauled in his first touchdown of the season on a 36-yard play down the sideline. He also made an acrobatic 28-yard grab that set up a score as well.

“He’s bigger, stronger and faster,” Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said of Wayne. “He's smart. He plays more than one position…We're able to move him around and do things that way. Just a great kid that just really is taking his game to another level.”

Wayne has made his impact felt in each of the last two seasons, but both campaigns were marred with lagging injuries that never really allowed for him to reach his full potential.

Wayne has 21 catches for 315 on the year, matching his reception total from a year ago, and looks to only be getting better. He has helped formed lethal receiving corps for Pickett with Addison, Taysir Mack, and tight end Lucas Krull.

“When the ball is in the air, we think it’s ours every time,” Wayne said. “Kenny is putting it out there for us and letting us go get it and that’s all we can ask for and every time the ball is in the air it’s an opportunity for us.”

Whipple agrees that Pitt has more options this season, and Pickett is taking advantage of it.

“If they double than they’ve got to go somewhere else,” he explained of the 2021 offense that is ranked third nationally in scoring with 48.3 points per game. “Kenny has done a good job there. I’ve said you can never have enough good players. We're healthier coming off the bye week and coming out of Virginia Tech it looks like we’re pretty healthy.”

Wayne looks like a player bursting with confidence in his third year at Pitt. A conversation over the offseason with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has certainly helped with that.

Wayne was interested in what makes Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool so good. Of course, both Wayne and Claypool are from Canada and have a bigger physique than most receivers.

“He said he’s a big guy that can do small guy things, so that’s one thing I’ve tried to focus on over the offseason and try to carry it through to this season so far,” Wayne recalled of that talk with Tomlin. "So that’s definitely been one of my focuses for sure.”

What exactly does that mean?

“Watch Jordan Addison,” Wayne said with a laugh.

Wayne tries to emulate the second-year Steelers receiver.

“He’s physical, very physical," Wayne said of Claypool. "When the ball is in the air he wants it more than the DB. I like his game a lot, a guy that I definitely try to emulate and replicate. Very physical, I like that.”

Wayne’s emergence has given Pickett another valuable option to throw the ball to this season. He displayed in the Virginia Tech game, that he’s a big guy that can do 'big guy things' with some of those catches down the sideline over top of defenders.

Wayne and company will look to keep the string of good offensive performances going this Saturday as the the 23rd-ranked Panthers welcome Clemson to Heinz Field. The Tigers are one of college football’s elite programs, and though they have two losses this year, it is still a big test for a Pitt team trying to make a run at an ACC Championship.

“They’re a great defense,” Wayne said of Clemson. "They have playmakers all over the field, so it’s a great opportunity for us and we’re preparing the same just like any other team and we’re excited for this game and can’t wait for Saturday.”