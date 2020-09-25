Panther-lair - Wayne optimistic after strong season debut

Sophomore wide receiver Jared Wayne made his season debut for Pitt last week after sitting out week one with an injury. The Canada native made the most of his opportunity against the Orange. He hauled in five passes for 59 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Pitt a 21-10 lead, which ultimately was the final score.

Wayne came on strong down the stretch in 2019. In Pitt’s final four games, he caught 17 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. Coming into this season, Wayne figured to be a top target for quarterback Kenny Pickett, and his debut against the Orange only reaffirmed those beliefs.

“I felt great,” Wayne said about his first game in 2020. “Just trying to get back into the swing of things and getting back on the field with the guys felt great. I thought I played pretty well, but a lot of stuff to clean up as a unit.”

The Pitt wide receiver group looks pretty different than from a year ago. Veterans Maurice Ffrench and Aaron Mathews have since graduated, while Taysir Mack has yet to play this season due to an injury himself. That has led to true freshman Jordan Addison becoming a major factor catching passes along with graduate transfer D.J. Turner.

Wayne is optimistic about his fellow receivers, and likes what he has seen from the newcomers.

“All of them bring speed,” he said of Addison and Turner. “All of them bring that big play ability. So yea, this group this year is something special I think.”

Wayne is one of the key returning receivers, and he along with guys like Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis. He thinks there is more of a comfort level this season for all the returning players. This is the second year of Mark Whipple running the offense, and he feels quarterback Kenny Pickett and the whole offense has a better understanding the second time around with this playbook.

“We’re learning a lot more and why we’re doing certain things and stuff like that,” he said. “So I think everybody is just buying into what coach has for us. Guys are making plays, so we just got to keep it up.”

The offense struggled to put up points in the red zone in 2019, and that looked to be a recurring issue in the Syracuse game. Wayne knows it is key for his team to capitalize down near the goal line when the 24th ranked Louisville Cardinals come to Heinz Field on Saturday.

“When we get into the red zone we need to score seven points, simple as that,” Wayne said. “I feel like we had a lot if self-inflicted wounds last Saturday which we’ll look to clean up this Saturday and I know we will.”

Wayne came to Pitt as a bit of an unheralded recruit. He is originally from Canada and grew up playing quarterback. He transferred to Clearwater International Academy in Florida to get better recruiting opportunities and switched to wide receiver.

He ultimately chose Pitt over offers from South Florida and Bowling Green. Many did not expect him to be a factor as a freshman, he found his way onto the field and was a key contributor for the Panthers down the stretch. At 6’3”, Wayne adds a different element to the wide receiver room. He says he’s up to over 200 pounds now in his second year, and that’s only added to his game.

“I feel like in the blocking game it’s been huge,” he said of his added muscle. “Just staying on my blocks and being more physical and also I feel like I’ve gotten a little bit faster.”

Coincidentally, there have been many parallels with Pitt’s neighbor this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers occupy the other half of the training facility and both teams have started 2-0 and have generated 10 sacks on defense. Both Pitt and the Steelers have a young wide receiver from Canada making an impact and both caught touchdowns last week. Wayne hauled in his first touchdown of the season last week, as did Steelers rookie Chase Claypool.

Wayne said he hasn’t met with Claypool in person yet due to COVID protocols, but he has reached out to his countryman over social media and has been admiring his game.

“He’s doing a great job,” Wayne said of Claypool. “He’s just making the most of every opportunity he gets and he’s not looking back. So yea Pittsburgh is in good hands with him.”