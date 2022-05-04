Wayne, Mumpfield expected to anchor new look WR room

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison finally hit the transfer on Tuesday, after a weekend full of speculation surrounding the star sophomore. Addison led Pitt in all major receiving categories in 2021 after hauling in 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He won the BIletnikoff Award as college football's top wide receiver and was a consensus All-American.

Addison was expected to not only be Pitt's top wide receiver in the upcoming 2022 season, but one of the top overall offensive players in college football. His departure creates a void no doubt, but the Pitt coaching staff has built the depth up at this position and added some high-impact transfers this offseason as well. Here is a quick refresher on what Pitt's wide receivers will look like for the 2022 season.

Jared Wayne 6-3 210 Senior

Career Stats: 85 receptions, 1,241 yards, 7 touchdowns

Jared Wayne quickly gets elevated to the top returning receiver for Pitt, and he is a reliable place to start. The 6'3" native of Canada enjoyed a breakout campaign of his own in 2021 with 46 catches for 654 yards and five touchdowns. Wayne became a vital threat in the red zone for the Panthers as he grabbed touchdowns in both the ACC Championship Game and Peach Bowl near the goal line.

Wayne was not a highly sought after recruit out of Clearwater Academy in Florida, but worked his way on the field as a true freshman in 2019 and has seen his role grow steadily ever since. The senior is a physical player that is willing to block and work across the middle. He was a quarterback growing up, and Pitt used him in some passing situations on trick plays a year ago.

Konata Mumphfield 6-1 180 Sophomore

Career Stats: 63 receptions, 751 yards, 8 touchdowns

Konata Mumpfield was a freshman All-American in 2021 as a member of the Akron Zips. Following the season Mumpfield drew plenty of attention once he entered the transfer portal,. He ultimately chose Pitt over a handful of power-five programs and was with the team for spring ball.

Mumpfield was expected to be one of Pitt's top three receivers heading into the upcoming 2022 season, and his role may have even gotten bigger following the Addison departure.

Jaylon Barden 5-11 175 Junior

Career Stats: 16 receptions, 314 yards, 3 touchdowns

Jaylon Barden came to Pitt as a well-regarded prospect out of the state of Georgia in the class of 2020. Pitt had to fight off late pushes from Tennessee and Virginia Tech to land him. The speedy Barden had been used as a return specialist and reserve receiver in his first two seasons, but should see more opportunities this year.

He caught a pair of touchdowns in 2021, including an impressive leaping grab against Miami. Barden was injured in that game, however, and missed the final six games of the year. He was back for spring ball and should be ready for the 2022 season.

Jaden Bradley 6-3 195 Sophomore

Career stats: 9 catches, 129 yards

Much like Jared Wayne, Bradley came to Pitt as a tall, yet undersized receiver that had a background as a quarterback. Bradley did not have many scholarship offers, but quickly grabbed the attention of the coaches in the offseason prior to the 2021 season. He appeared in 12 games and saw more playing time down the stretch as injuries mounted for the receivers a season ago. He had a strong spring and the coaches seemed pleased with his progression, and the expectation is for a much bigger role in 2022.

Bub Means 6-2 204 Sophomore

Career stats: 22 catches, 430 yards, 2 touchdowns

Pitt made a surprise move by adding Bub Means out of the transfer portal last week. Given the recent events, it looks like it's only an added bonus they were able to land him when they did. Means was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019. He signed with Tennessee, but the Volunteers made Means a defensive back. Looking for a new opportunity, he found one at Louisiana Tech. In the 2021 season for the Bulldogs he averaged 19.5 yards per reception. After entering the portal, he had heard from programs like Auburn and Miami, but a visit to Pitt sealed the deal.

Pitt has yet to officially announce the transfer of Means, and it remains unclear if he is eligible this season after already transferring once, or if he will need to pursue a waiver to play. If he is eligible, then this would be a big bonus and another deep threat for the offense in the 2022 season.

Myles Alson 6-1 180 Freshman

Myles Alston was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and came to Pitt last spring as an early enrollee. Alston was recruited by former Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty out of the Tidewater region in Virginia. Alston did not play in any games in 2021, but should work his way into the depth chart as a redshirt freshman this year.

Addison Copeland III 6-2 175 Freshman

Addison Copeland will be a true freshman this upcoming season after signing with Pitt in the class of 2022. He joined the program for spring ball this year, as he was able to get a taste of college football before many other freshmen. Copeland had some strong offers and was an all-around threat for his high school team in 2021.

Che Nwabuko 5-10 175 Freshman

Che Nwabuko signed with Pitt in the class of 2022 and he is finishing up his senior year of high school currently in Texas. Nwabuko will join the program this summer and could very well be the fastest player on the team the second he walks on campus. Nwabuko is expected to bring speed to Pitt's offense and special teams, and could potentially carve out a role as a true freshman.

Gavin Thompson 6-0 185 Junior

Career stats: 2 catches, 12 yards

Gavin Thompson is a walk-on, but appears the most likely candidate to be put on scholarship among all the walk-on wide receivers. Thompson is a local product from Central Catholic and has appeared in 11 games in the past two seasons. Thompson recorded two catches in 2020, but none this past season. Despite not having any catches, Thompson did see some meaningful snaps when the receivers were dealing with injuries last in the season. Pitt is at 81 scholarship players at the moment, and it would seem like they should have room to find a scholarship for Thompson.