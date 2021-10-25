Watson predicted Pitt's offensive surge
When William Watson attended Pitt’s prospect camp in June, he believed he saw something in the Panthers’ offense.“Their offense is one of the best offenses I’ve seen, and they’re bringing in the at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news