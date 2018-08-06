Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson met the media early in training camp to talk about Kenny Pickett, the offense and a lot more.

Here’s everything he had to say.

In your second year, is the installation process different? Is it smoother? Is it easier?

Watson: Yeah, it’s smoother, easier, just simply because I’ve been around the kids. I’ve been able to work in my thoughts. We’ve been able to study ourselves and progress us and move forward. So we’ve got a plan that’s kind of a year-long plan and it’s been good. I think the kids are much more comfortable with what we’re doing now and how we’re doing it. I know I am. So it helps.

Everywhere you’ve been in your stops as a coordinator, have you noticed your offense get better from year one to year two? Whether that’s because of quarterback development or guys being more comfortable in your system.

Watson: Probably both. It would have to be both. A lot of it is always centered around the quarterback, and having Kenny in the position that he’s in right now is a major help. And then the fact that, I think when you get into a program, you begin to understand the skill sets that you’re dealing with, and then you can begin to utilize those skill sets and target them to their abilities, to kind of bring the extra stuff to the offense.

I always felt like - for me, it’s always, the run game is always number one. That’s something I have with Dave Borbely here because he’s part of my past and we both really get each other and believe in the same things in terms of run game, so that helps out a lot.

What about the offensive line? It’s unique to have four redshirt seniors but only two returning starters. How’s that group coming together?

Watson: They’re doing good. I’m happy with the progress. Stefano got here in the summer and immediately, character-wise, was a really good fit. I think his personality was a really good fit in the room, his character, you know, the kids that were in that room respected him almost immediately because of who he is. So he’s a good fit, and that has added a lot to the room because he has played football. You know, he’s played. We’re going to do some things that are a little bit different than what he’s done, but he’s had the experience of playing, which helps, because he’s been coached, he’s been prepared, so he has the understanding of what Dave is trying to do in that room.

I do like the chemistry of that group of kids, and I’m going to put Jimmy in there because Jimmy really captains so much of that room and everybody respects him. He’s like Kenny is to the offensive line. He’s a guy who mentally gets everybody fixed and on the same page, and he is a great student of the game and the guys really respect him because they know he’s knowledgeable and he works hard. So he’s a good fit with those four that you’re talking about.

And I like the fact that we have four kids that have played, that have been prepared, have had football. I know Books’ is the only one and Jimmy coming back as starters, but I like that group of guys and I like the way they’re working. We have a lot to prove, but the chemistry part of it, added with the experience, has been, I think - I’m very happy with where they’re at, because you can feel them. There’s some camaraderie there.

You kind of had dual starters last year at tight end; they’re both gone now. Will Gragg was seldom-used at Arkansas, but what do you make of how much you think he can help you guys starting right away?

Watson: He’s done a really nice job. Another guy who’s come in and really fit in because of his character. And he’s been prepared. He’s been in a room where the competition’s at a high level. He’s a nice pass matchup; that’s what - I actually recruited him when we were at Texas, and he’s what I thought he was> he’s a really good pass matchup and he’s eager and willing in the run game. He knows what he has to do, because his brother was a great player there as a tight end at Arkansas, and he’s hoping to have aspirations of following his brother, so he’s motivated. All of those things really help. I like what he brings to the table as a matchup guy.

And Tyler Sear’s playing really good for us early; we expected that because he did play. He’s really taken a leadership role in there and done a nice job.

From what you saw through the spring and summer, who stands out for you out of the receiver group as guys who can really take a step forward this year?

Watson: Well, I think really the whole group, honestly. I would expect to see - Aaron’s going to have an opportunity now because Jester’s gone. Dontavius is back healthy, so he’s going to have an opportunity. Guys like Tre Tipton - you know, Tre has played ball but also kind of been in and out; he’s really got a more significant role now because he’s healthy. He also has competition that he feels in Shocky, who’s a young freshman coming in. Ffrenchy, because we’re playing him a couple different spots, adds to that.

I know I’m probably forgetting somebody, but it’s competitive in both of those positions and then at the slot position, too. We have good numbers and we have a competitive group there, and when there’s competition, you see guys elevating their game. I think competition is the one thing that I would point to early that you could feel in the summer and is obvious to me in two days of practice that has brought a new edge to that room. I mean, I’ve talked to them about having a posse. I don’t want one or two or three receivers. I want six guys, seven, eight, whatever; in my past I’ve played a lot of guys because we want to keep fresh guys in who can play full-speed. So that room’s been really competitive and bought into that.