WATCH: Jon Gruden Receives Pitt Apparel from Pat Narduzzi

Jon Gruden is known for his time in the NFL, serving as the head coach Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and working for ESPN, but he received one of his first coaching stints in Pittsburgh.

Not with the Steelers but with the Pitt Panthers.

Gruden, who now works for Barstool Sports, spent one season as the Pitt wide receivers coach in 1991. He worked under then-head coach Paul Hackett. The leading receiver in 1991 was Chris Bouyer (650 yards and four touchdowns).

It's been more than three decades since then, but he reminisced on his days with the Panthers as Pat Narduzzi sent him a box full of apparel.

He rattled off the names of former Pitt Panthers, naming just about every influential Panthers and said it might be the best box of apparel he's gotten from a program.

"He's a helluva coach and a bada** defensive coach as well," he said about Narduzzi in the video.

"This is a really great day. This is a great tradition, a great program and a great day."