Wake Forest hangs 91 on Pitt as Panthers lose second in a row

It seemed like Pitt’s 27-point loss at Clemson two weeks ago was the low point for the Panthers this season.

And that still might be the case, but Jeff Capel’s crew has given that game some competition. Pitt’s loss at Boston College on Saturday, a 13-point loss that seemed worse than the final score, ranks up there - or down there, as the case may be. And Wednesday night presented a new option for that distinction, as Pitt put in one of its worst defensive performances in years to fall to Wake Forest 91-75.

The last time a Pitt opponent scored 90 points or more on the Panthers was in Kevin Stallings’ 0-fer season of 2017-18, when Louisville handed Pitt a 94-60 loss at The Petersen Events Center. That Pitt team gave up 90+ twice in a three-game stretch, and while this year’s team should be good enough defensively to avoid a similar fate, the Panthers are in a precarious position.

They have now lost four of the last five games, and three of those four losses have been by double digits. The loss at Wake Forest dropped their record to 8-14 overall and 3-8 in the ACC, and they’re headed toward a stretch that will see them play three games five days when they host Virginia Tech on Saturday, play at the Hokies on Monday and then travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State on Wednesday.

When Pitt heads into that stretch, Capel will look for better than he saw Wednesday night. Wake Forest entered the game as one of the best shooting teams in the conference, making close to 50% of its baskets but only shooting 33% from three on the season. Against the Panthers, though, the Deacons were outstanding from beyond the arc. Steve Forbes’ transfer-heavy squad hit 15 three-pointers on 29 attempts, a 51.7% that stands as the best mark by a Pitt opponent this season.

That performance from deep offset the Panthers’ shooting, which was fairly strong in the second half. After making just eight baskets in the first 20 minutes, Pitt hit 63.% from the floor after halftime, sinking 21 field goals in the second half alone - more than they have made in 11 games this season, including the last three.

The Panthers were led by sophomore guard Femi Odukale, who scored 23 points, his second 20-point game of the season and his highest total since he scored 28 against Jacksonville. It was also the second time in Odukale’s career that he has scored at least 20 against an ACC opponent; he had 28 against Miami in the ACC Tournament last season.

Pitt also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from John Hugley, who recorded his seventh double-double of the season.

But the performances of Odukale and Hugley were nothing compared to Wake Forest’s total team attack. All five of the Deacons’ starters reached double figures, with guard Jake LaRavia leading the team after scoring 18 and guard Alondes Williams nearly getting a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Pitt will look to break its two-game losing streak when the Panthers host Virginia Tech for a 7 pm tipoff at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday.