Virginia Tech throttles Pitt 74-47

Virginia Tech knocked off Pitt for the second time in three days by a score of 74-47 in Blacksburg. The Panthers started with a 5-0 lead in the early going, but the Hokies responded with a subsequent 16-0 run and never looked back from there. Pitt drops to 8-16 on the season and has now lost four straight games.

Virginia Tech led 25-17 at halftime, and had the lead over 20 points for the final 12:53 of the game. The Hokies have now won four straight and improved to 14-10 on the season with the victory. Keve Aluma paced Virginia Tech with 18 points. Hunter Catoor (12 points) and Naheim Alleyne (11) also reached double figured for Mike Young's squad.

Pitt shot just 27.3% from the field in the first half with six made field goals. The Panthers finished with a season-low 47 points, the first time they failed to reach 50 points all season. Mo Gueye connected on four first-half 3-pointers, while the rest of the team shot just 2-of-15 in the frame. Gueye finished with 15 points — all coming from three-point range. Femi Oduale paced the Panthers with 16 points and four assists.

Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel opted to bring leading scorer John Hugley off the bench after he struggled in Saturday's game against the Hokies. The sophomore big man had an equally tough time on Monday. He finished with 2 points and 5 turnovers as he continued to have difficulty handling double teams from Virginia Tech.

After scoring in double figures for 16 straight games, Pitt guard Jamarius Burton was held scoreless on 0-5 shooting. Virginia Tech out-rebounded Pitt 36-18 and forced Pitt into 11 turnovers. The Hokies also owned the paint area, outscoring Pitt 30-10 there, while also collecting ten offensive rebounds to Pitt's one.

Pitt is now 0-3 in February, a month that has not been kind to this program in recent years. The Panthers were just 1-5 in February last season, as late-season slides have been common over the course of the past five seasons.

Pitt continues its tough stretch of conference play on Wednesday, as the Panthers travel to Tallahassee for a 9:00 p.m. tip against Florida State. Pitt will look to avoid its first five game losing streak since it lost five straight from February 6-28 of last year.