BLACKSBURG, Va. — Pitt is set to take on Virginia Tech under the lights at a sold-out Lane Stadium on Saturday night. The Panthers are looking to snap a current three-game skid, and Virginia Tech enters this game with an identical 1-3 record. Follow along for live updates.

FIRST QUARTER

Virginia Tech 7, Pitt 0 10:51

VT — Da'Quan Felton 54 pass from Kyron Drones

Pitt received the opening kickoff, but after three straight Rodney Hammond runs, the Panthers were forced to punt. The Pitt defense made a few plays in the Virginia Tech backfield, but on a 2nd and 12, Virginia Tech backup quarterback Kyron Drones hit Da'Quan Felton in stride, who had a step on Pitt corner MJ Devonshire, for a long touchdown.

Pitt 7, Virginia Tech 7 10:39

UP — Bub Means 75 pass from Phil Jurkovec

That didn't take long. Pitt answered on the first play of the drive, a 75-yard bomb from Phil Jurkovec to Bub Means. Pitt has been looking to get that connection working, and it finally came through with a big answer on the road in front of a sell out crowd.

SECOND QUARTER

Virginia Tech 14, Pitt 7 13:07

VT — Kyron Drones 2 run

Pitt had a decision to make facing a fourth and short from midfield. The Panthers seemingly entertained the idea of going for it, but thought better of it and punted it away. Unfortunately for Pat Narduzzi, his safe decision cost him. Caleb Junko's punt only went about ten yards, and the Hokies got a short field and scored on a drive that went 55 yards on 11 plays. Kyrone Drones called his own number on the two-yard line to give the home team the lead.