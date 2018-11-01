Virginia was off to a good start in the 2017 season.

The Cavaliers opened with a 5-2 record and had a road date with Pitt at Heinz Field before the Panthers opened up a commanding 28-7 lead through three quarters and won the contest 31-14.

The loss sent Virginia spiraling out of control, as the Cavaliers went 1-4 down the stretch, including a 42-point bowl loss to Navy.

Turn the clock forward to 2018 and the Cavaliers are 6-2, ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll and have a big prime-time game with Pitt on Friday at 7:30 with the ACC Coastal on the line.

So what changed between last season and now for the Virginia football program?

“They're playing with a lot of emotion,” said Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. “We're going to have to match that emotion down in Charlottesville this weekend. They play with emotion. I think that's all a big, big part of it. You can't measure the emotion they've got.”

Bronco Mendenhall is in his third season guiding the Cavaliers’ program. He went 2-10 in his first year and 6-7 last year, but this could finally be his breakout season with the Coastal Division very much up for grabs. Narduzzi is certainly impressed with the job Mendenhall has done.

“Put my first vote in for Bronco Mendenhall to be Coach of the Year in the ACC,” Narduzzi said of his opposing coach during Monday's press conference. “He’s done a great job really turning that program around.”

Part of the turnaround could start with the quarterback. Bryce Perkins has stepped right into the role as a junior college transfer and has totally elevated the Cavaliers’ offense. Perkins has thrown for 1,623 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 575 yards and six scores.

Perkins has made Virginia more of a run-first team. Last year, the Cavaliers only averaged 3.1 yards per carry while leaning heavily on the passing exploits of Kurt Benkert. Virginia’s averaging 4.7 a carry this year, giving the team a more balanced approach on offense.

“They're able to run the football,” Narduzzi explained. "The quarterback is a runner compared to last year, he was a thrower. Another year that Bronco has been able to develop him.”

Narduzzi is 3-0 in his Pitt tenure against Virginia, but he is likely facing the beat Cavaliers’ team to date. Even with the Pitt offense coming off its most impressive performance of the year, he knows that this Virginia team will present a tall task.

The Cavaliers rank 18th in the country in scoring defense, surrendering just 18.8 points per game. Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell operates a 3-4 aligned defense, a new look for Pitt’s offense to face. Charles Snowden and Chris Peace are the two keys to it all for Virginia’s defense, as the two outside linebackers have combined for 16 tackles for loss on the season.

“They got (Chris) Peace and (Charles) Snowden on the edge,” Narduzzi said. "A 3-4 defense, so they create a lot of different problems with their different stuff. They're a top 20 defense. Our offense will have to be consistent with what they did last week, try to do it again, go back-to-back, back-to-back playing really good.”