Virginia outlasts Pitt 66-61

Pitt had chiseled the Virginia lead down to three points with 1:38 remaining on a pair of Femi Odukale free-throws, but the Panthers could get no closer on Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia escaped Pittsburgh with a 66-61 victory behind 19 points from Reece Beekman. The loss drops Pitt to 7-11 (2-5) on the season.

John Hugley led the way for Pitt with 23 points and 7 rebounds. Jamarius Burton chipped in with 12 points, while Odukale provided 10. Wednesday's contest proved to be a close game, that featured a pair of struggling offenses. Both teams finished 50% from the field. Virginia was 4-of-17 from three-point range, while Pitt went just 1-of-6.

The game was an offensive struggle early on, but Pitt managed to get out to a 22-17 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first half. Virginia closed the half on a 12-3 to take the advantage into the break. Pitt came out inspired after halftime, and even grabbed a 35-34 advantage, but a subsequent 5-0 run for the Cavaliers gave them the lead for good in this one.

The Panthers struggled getting their guards involved in those one. Both Odukale and Burton finished in double figures, but both had to work to get there. Neither player attempted a three-pointer in this one as the Virginia defense seemed to take any open outside looks.

Virginia's lead ballooned up to 10 points on a Kehei Clark 3-pointer with 7:29 remaining, but Pitt showed its usual toughness late in games to make it close. Odukale scored 8 of his points in the final seven minutes as he tried to get his team back into the game.

Mo Gueye finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds, and the game felt like it changed when he went to the bench with four fouls. Gueye picked up his fourth with 15:35 left in the game and it allowed the Cavaliers to take advantage with his rebounding prowess on the bench.

Virginia also received 14 points from Jayden Gardner and 12 from Kadin Shedrick. Both Shedrick and fellow Virginia center Francisco Caffaro fouled out on Wednesday as they tried to defend Hugley. The Panthers big man went 8-of-9 from the line and fouled two centers out of the game.

In a losing effort, Hugley came down with his sixth game of 20-points-or-more on the season. Hugley is averaging 23 points per game in Pitt's four home ACC games so far this season.

Virginia continues its extended run of dominance over Pitt with a pair of wins this season over the Panthers. The Cavaliers hold an 18-5 advantage over Pitt all-time, and have a 9-1 edge since Pitt joined the ACC back in 2013.

Pitt returns to action on Saturday for a road game at Clemson set for a 6:00 p.m. tip. The Panthers will be looking for their first ACC road win of the season after losing the first three of the year. Virginia improves to 11-7 (5-3) on the year and will travel to NC State on Saturday.