Noon

No. 10 Louisville (10-1, 7-1 ACC) vs. Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

ABC

Every noon game today is playing second fiddle, at best, but Louisville-Kentucky should be a good one. The Cardinals have a spot locked up in next week’s ACC Championship Game, but they’ll certainly like to keep themselves in the top 10 with a win in this rivalry game. Nos. 6, 7, and 9 all won their games yesterday, so No. 8 Alabama playing at Auburn in the Iron Bowl or No. 5 Florida State playing shorthanded at Florida will be Louisville’s best hopes for a loss that lets the Cardinals climb in the CFP rankings; otherwise they’ll have to be content with an 11-1 record.

2:00 pm

Wake Forest (4-7, 1-6 ACC) at Syracuse (5-6, 1-6 ACC)

CW Network

This is the Somebody Has To Win Bowl. Wake Forest enters having lost four in a row since the Deacons’ win over Pitt, while Syracuse’s win over Pitt two weeks ago was the Orange’s only win in the last seven games. Syracuse is playing for bowl eligibility, so there’s something to play for. But the Orange will have to do it with limited contributions from Garrett Shrader once again.

3:30 pm

Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-3 ACC) at Virginia (3-8, 2-5 ACC)

ACC Network

All in all, this wasn’t a terrible season for Virginia Tech. The Hokies haven’t really beaten anyone of consequence - their bounce-back from a 1-3 start to beat Pitt in Week Five was probably the high point of the season; that or back-to-back wins over Wake Forest and Syracuse a couple weeks later - but they have gotten themselves in position to play for bowl eligibility in today’s rivalry game to finish the regular season. Along the way, they seem to have found a quarterback in Kyron Drones.

7:00 pm

No. 5 Florida State (11-0, 8-0 ACC) at Florida (5-6, 3-5 SEC)

ESPN

This might possibly be the most consequential game of the weekend, as a lot of eyes will be on Florida State to see how the Seminoles perform in the aftermath of Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury last week. FSU was able to survive the loss of Travis and beat North Alabama with 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, but against Florida tonight and Louisville in the ACC Championship Game next Saturday, the Seminoles will need more from Tate Rodemaker. The Travis injury caused FSU to fall from No. 4 to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings; that makes today a big one for Rodemaker and the Seminoles. If they look good against the Gators, a climb back into the top four seems plausible given that No. 2 Ohio State plays at No. 3 Michigan - thus creating an opportunity for one team to fall out of the top four and opening a spot for FSU. But if the Seminoles don’t look great against Florida, could the door be open for one of the one-loss teams to jump FSU?

8:00 pm

North Carolina (8-3, 4-3 ACC) at No. 22 N.C. State (8-3, 5-2 ACC)

ACC Network

There was a time this season when UNC looked like one of the top teams in the nation. The Tar Heels started the season ranked No. 21 and climbed all the way to No. 10 on the strength of a 6-0 start before dropping back-to-back games against Virginia and Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels broke the losing streak with wins over Campbell and Duke, but they struggled against Clemson last week and dropped out of the rankings again. Meanwhile, N.C. State has bounced back from a 4-3 start to win three in a row and jump into the CFP rankings at No. 22. This one’s mostly about the bowl pecking order; it’s also possibly the last time we get to see Drake Maye in a college game.