There are a lot of questions to answer today, and here's what you need to watch for from Pitt's opponents this week.

Noon

Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC) at No. 4 Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

ABC

Florida State is favored by 18.5 in this game, and while that’s a mighty big line for a conference matchup, the Seminoles just might cover it. They’ve scored 30+ in 11 consecutive games and Syracuse is coming off a pair of rude awakenings in which the Orange were outscored 71-21 in losses to Clemson and North Carolina.

3:30 pm

Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC)

ACC Network

Somebody’s going to think they righted the ship in this one. Virginia Tech’s win over Pitt looks like it said more about the Panthers than it did about the Hokies, while Wake Forest has lost two in a row since starting ACC play. The Deacons are favored every so slightly in this one - 1.5 points - but both teams are entering the portion of the season where every win carries the weight of bowl eligibility.

7:30 pm

No. 25 Miami (4-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 12 North Carolina (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

ABC

Miami suffered its first Miami of the season last week when a terrible decision and some bad officiating cost the Hurricanes a sure win over Georgia Tech. Now Mario Cristobal is taking his team on the road to face the second-best team in the ACC in what could be a pivotal week for Miami: do the Hurricanes bounce back with a signature win? Or do they crater into a slide?

8:00 pm

N.C. State (4-2, 1-1 ACC) at No. 17 Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC)

ACC Network

The biggest question in this one is whether or not Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will be available after suffering an injury against Notre Dame two weeks ago. Leonard had an extra week to recover thanks to the scheduled off week, but if he can’t go against the Wolfpack, freshman Henry Belin IV will be in line for his first career start. Leonard has thrown for 912 yards and three touchdowns this season and rushed for 326 and another four scores, so his participation against N.C. State today will be significant.