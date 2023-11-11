Most of Pitt's 2023 ACC opponents are in action today. Here's a look at games to keep an eye on around the Panthers' trip to New York City.

Noon

Virginia Tech (4-5, 3-2 ACC) at Boston College (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

ACC Network

Virginia Tech is 2-2 since beating Pitt at the end of September but coming off a 34-3 beatdown by Louisville last week, while Boston College is one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row after a 1-3 start. The Eagles haven’t beaten a tough schedule in that stretch - Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech, UConn, Army and Syracuse - but wins are wins, and B.C. is piling them up. This should be a good matchup of quarterbacks who can run, and the game might be over in two hours if both teams run it as much as they’d like to.

2:00 pm

N.C. State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC)

CW Network

After a 1-2 start in ACC play, N.C. State has knocked off Clemson and Miami at home; now the Wolfpack will go to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest, who barely fell to Duke and its third-string quarterback last week. Wake Forest’s only conference win this season came against Pitt, and it seems like the Deacons probably have too many problems to fix at this point.

3:30 pm

Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC) at No. 4 Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC)

ABC

Miami probably thinks it would be great to give its season a jolt with a win over the Seminoles, but let’s be real: FSU isn’t losing this game at home. The Seminoles are playing very well right now, and if they get any of their top receivers back - it seems like they might get some - then Miami probably won’t be able to stop FSU, who will be looking to further cement itself as a College Football Playoff team.

8:00 pm

Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC) at No. 24 North Carolina (7-2, 3-2 ACC)

ACC Network

North Carolina broke its two-game losing streak last week by beating Campbell, but the Tar Heels are hardly out of the woods after falling to Virginia and Georgia Tech. Now they’ll be hosting Duke, who have been struggling with backup quarterbacks but managed to pull off a win over Wake Forest last week. That worked against the Deacons, but the Blue Devils’ defense probably won’t be able to keep Drake Maye in check enough for it to work again in the primetime game.