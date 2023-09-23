Noon

Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC)

ABC

In the biggest game in the ACC and one of the biggest games in the country this weekend, No. 4 FSU will have a chance to make up for its unimpressive win at Boston College last weekend with a trip to Clemson. The Tigers bounced back from their season-opening loss to Duke by blowing out Charleston Southern and FAU - combined score: 114-31 - but questions abound with Dabo Swinney’s program. Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite on the road, but Clemson has won seven in a row against the Seminoles, who haven’t won at Clemson since Jameis Winston did it in 2013 (and the last road win for FSU in the series before that was 2001). Both teams figure to show - and possibly - learn a lot about themselves in this game, which will go a long way in establishing the pecking order in the ACC.

Syracuse (3-0) vs. Army (2-1)

ACC Network

One of the surprise teams in the ACC this season - and there are a few - Syracuse has been impressive so far against increasing levels of competition, beating Colgate, Western Michigan and Purdue all rather convincingly to open the schedule. The Orange will close out their non-conference slate against Army before diving into the ACC schedule against Clemson next week. In the meantime, Dino Babers and staff will likely look to get some extended rest for Garrett Shrader, who has thrown for 727 yards and rushed for 266 (fourth-most in the ACC) in the first three games while accounting for 10 touchdowns.

Virginia Tech (1-2) at Marshall (2-0)

ESPN2

After facing - and losing to - Big Ten teams in back-to-back weeks, Virginia Tech gets a G5 opponent on the road before starting ACC play at Pitt next week. But nothing’s a gimme for the Hokies right now: they are 13th in the conference in scoring (23 points per game), having produced just eight touchdowns in three games. Quarterback Kyron Drones could be a spark for Virginia Tech after replacing season-opening starter Grant Wells, who missed last week’s game at Rutgers with an ankle injury.

3:30 pm

Duke (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at UConn (0-3)

CBS Sports Network

Following last week’s 38-14 win over Northwestern, Duke has now won three consecutive games by 20+ points for the second time int he last 60 years, and now the Blue Devils have a chance to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2018 when they travel to UConn on Saturday afternoon. This would be a great basketball game, but the Huskies are 0-3 after losing to N.C. State, Georgia State and FIU. UConn has been competitive in its games so far - the Huskies lost to N.C. State by 10 and nearly came back to beat FIU - but Duke should be able to keep its momentum.

Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC) at Louisville (3-0, 1-0 ACC)

ACC Network

Boston College nearly pulled it off against Florida State last week, but “nearly” still goes in the loss column. The schedule lightens up a bit starting next week - vs. Virginia, at Army, at Georgia Tech, vs. UConn through the month of October - but first, Jeff Hafley’s squad has to face one of the surprise ACC teams in the first quarter of the 2023 schedule. After opening the season with a conference win over Georgia Tech and handling Indiana last weekend, Jeff Brohm has Louisville undefeated through three games for the first time in seven years. Jack Plummer has thrown four interceptions so far this season for the Cardinals, but they are getting plus-production from running back Jawhar Jordan - 344 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries (10.8 yards per carry) - and receiver Jamari Thrash is the ACC’s leader in receiving yards (329) and receiving touchdowns (four) so far.

6:30 pm

Wake Forest (3-0) vs. Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC)

CW

Wake Forest escaped in its trip to Old Dominion last week, and the Deacons enter today’s game against Georgia Tech as four-point favorites at home. Of the seven 3-0 teams in the ACC right now, Wake Forest feels like it might be among the most unpredictable at this point in the season. The Deacons have one of the ACC’s leading rushers in Demond Claiborne (269 yards on 50 attempts) but he only carried the ball 11 times in the win at ODU, while Mitch Griffis, a first-year starter taking over for Sam Hartman, threw the ball 40 times. Wake has a trip to Clemson waiting on the other side of a bye after today’s game against Georgia Tech, but after that, the Deacons go to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech and host Pitt, so a good start through seven games is possible.

7:30 pm

Notre Dame (4-0) vs. Ohio State (3-0)

NBC

The premiere game in college football this weekend has two top-10 teams facing off in South Bend. Sam Hartman has been on fire through four games: he is fifth in the nation in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns, and he hasn’t thrown a single interception on his 90 attempts. But now he’ll face Ohio State and the No. 6 passing defense in the nation, a unit that has held opponents to 140.3 passing yards per game and allowed just one passing touchdown so far this season. This will be, by far, the biggest challenge for either team to this point in the season, and whoever emerges victorious will likely find themselves in the top five next week.