Noon

Boston College (2-3, 1-2 ACC) at Army (2-2)

CBS Sports Network

Fresh off its first win over an FBS opponent - and a conference win, at that - Boston College will go on the road as three-point underdogs to Army. The focus for Boston College continues to be on quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has thrown 10 touchdowns and four interceptions since taking over as the Eagles’ starter. Boston College’s second-half schedule isn’t terrible - at Georgia Tech, vs. UConn, at Syracuse, vs. Virginia Tech, at Pitt and vs. Miami - but the Eagles would do well to get their first road win of the season this weekend and enter that stretch with three wins.

3:30 pm

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) at No. 5 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

ABC

Virginia Tech is coming off its best game of the season and heading straight into its biggest challenge of the season, as the Hokies are 24-point underdogs for their trip to Tallahassee. Florida State is averaging more than 400 yards per game on both sides of the ball - gaining 427.3 and allowing 400.8 - but the Seminoles have one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the nation in Jordan Travis, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes and just one interception with 1,028 yards to show for it. Kyron Drones looked the part against Pitt last week; can he do it again this week? It’s tough to put FSU on upset alert in this setting, but if the Hokies can find some of what worked against the Panthers, they should have no problem covering the 24.

Syracuse (4-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 14 North Carolina (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

ESPN

Garrett Shrader probably won’t get many ACC player of the year votes - those will likely go to the guy on the other sideline in Chapel Hill this afternoon - but he has made a case for himself over the first five games, accounting for 14 touchdowns - eight passing and six rushing - to help lead Syracuse to a 4-1 start. Syracuse’s offense was stymied by Clemson last week, but UNC should be a little less formidable; can Shrader and the Orange keep up with Drake Maye and the Tar Heels on the road? Probably not, but Syracuse definitely has an opportunity to make a statement.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) at Clemson (3-2, 1-2 ACC)

ACC Network

The oddsmakers are expecting a lot of blowouts in the ACC this week. Florida State is a 24-point favorite over Virginia Tech. Miami is a 20-point favorite over Georgia Tech. And Clemson is favored to beat Wake Forest by 21 this afternoon. Of course, the Tigers have scored more than 21 points against FBS competition just once this season, and that was in a 31-24 loss to Florida State, but never mind that; this line probably has as much to do with history as anything else, as Clemson has beaten Wake Forest 14 games in a row. Add in the fact that Cade Klubnik looked pretty solid at Syracuse - 263 yards and two touchdowns - and Wake Forest generally having trouble figuring out what it wants to be, and there’s a chance of a blowout. Then again, the Deacons’ defense has been pretty solid this season, recording 16 sacks and six interceptions through four games. If they can force Klubnik into some mistakes, then an upset could be brewing. If not, Dabo Swinney will probably get win No. 165, moving him into a tie for Clemson’s all-time record.

7:30 pm

No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 25 Louisville (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

ABC

There are four games this weekend featuring two ranked opponents, and Notre Dame-Louisville is the primetime showdown. Both teams in this one are dealing with the adversity of facing talented competition, as the Irish followed their loss to Ohio State by barely escaping Durham last week against Duke and the Cardinals snuck out of last week’s game at N.C. State with a 13-10 win. Notre Dame has won 31 in a row against ACC opponents, but the Louisville faithful figure to show up in full force for the Saturday night game. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman faced Louisville last year, and that didn’t go well: he threw for 271 yards and three interceptions - two of which went for pick-sixes - in a 48-21 Wake Forest loss. Aside from Hartman and Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer, though, this game features two of the most productive running backs in the nation in Notre Dame’s Audric Estime and Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan, and the team that does a better job containing the other’s explosive back will likely get the win.