Louisville can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win today. Here's a look at what to watch in that game and more.

Noon

Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) at Miami (6-4, 2-4 ACC)

ABC

Louisville can still make the ACC Championship Game even if the Cardinals lose to Miami today, but it’s best to not leave anything to chance. Louisville is in with a win; plus, the Cardinals can keep alive a slim but non-zero chance of getting into the College Football Playoffs. Louisville is nearly a pick-em in this game on the road, but who knows what Miami will do in any given situation.

3:00 pm

Duke (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at Virginia (2-8, 1-5 ACC)

CW Network

Duke is bowl-eligible despite struggling with its quarterback situation after an injury to Riley Leonard, but the Blue Devils have a great shot at win No. 7 today on the road against a two-win Virginia team. Even though Duke is 6-4, the Blue Devils have been one of the better teams in the ACC this season, with some solid wins and competitive losses. It will be tougher today if Grayson Loftis starts at quarterback again, but the Blue Devils have been resilient this season.

3:30 pm

Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6 ACC) at Notre Dame (7-3)

NBC

Wake Forest has one more win than Pitt and beat the Panthers head-to-head, but there’s a case to be made that Pitt’s opponent in the 2021 ACC Championship Game is having an even worse season (or at least as bad of a season). Today the Deacons are 25-point underdogs at Notre Dame, and it seems likely that the Irish can - and probably will - cover that number.

North Carolina (9-2, 4-2 ACC) at Clemson (6-4, 3-4 ACC)

ESPN

North Carolina is still in the top 20 after breaking its two-game losing streak against Virginia and Georgia Tech with wins over Campbell and Duke. Now the Tar Heels will go to Clemson, which still counts as a challenge even if the Tigers are struggling this season. Most of UNC’s goals - an ACC title, a CFP bid, Drake Maye’s Heisman hopes - are out the window, but Mack Brown’s group can still push for a 10-win regular season and a quality bowl in what is likely Maye’s final season in Chapel Hill. They’ll have to earn it today against Clemson’s defense.

Virginia Tech (5-5, 4-2 ACC) vs. N.C. State (7-3, 4-2 ACC)

ACC Network

Virginia Tech has not been great this season, but the Hokies are a testament to the power of stacking wins against bad competition. By beating Old Dominion, Pitt, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Boston College, Virginia Tech has itself needing just one win for bowl eligibility, and if the Hokies don’t get it today in the home finale against N.C. State, they’ve got a road trip to in-commonwealth rival Virginia left for it. Virginia Tech is fresh off a win over Boston College in which the Hokies rushed for 363 yards.

6:30 pm

Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. North Alabama (3-7)

CW Network

Florida State locked up its spot in the ACC Championship Game when the Seminoles beat Pitt at Acrisure Stadium, and they finished the conference schedule undefeated by beating Miami last week. Now they will close the regular season with an SEC-esque home game against North Alabama and an actual SEC game against Florida in the finale next week. Oddsmakers have FSU winning today by nearly 50, which actually seems realistic.

8:00 pm

Syracuse (5-5, 1-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech (5-5, 4-3 ACC)

ACC Network

Syracuse was in a five-game slide before beating Pitt last week; now the Orange will have a chance to build a winning streak with a road game at Georgia Tech today and the regular-season finale against Wake Forest next week. For the Yellow Jackets, today is probably their last chance to clinch bowl eligibility, as they’re sitting on five wins with Georgia waiting in the regular-season finale next week.