Nearly half of Pitt's ACC opponents are off this weekend, but there are some very intriguing matchups to keep an eye on. Here's a rundown of games to watch today.

Note: North Carolina, Florida State and Wake Forest are off this week, while Louisville won at N.C. State Friday night.

Noon

Syracuse (4-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC)

ABC

Syracuse has passed every test so far, but no test has been as big as this one. The Orange have lost five in a row against Clemson; the last win was in 2017 when Syracuse hosted Clemson on a Friday night in October and won at the Dome. Now the Tigers are coming north with a 2-2 record, fresh off an overtime loss to Florida State in a game that will sting but also showed promise. Garrett Shrader will need to be at his best - or better - against Clemson’s defense, but if Syracuse can pull this one off, the Orange will put themselves firmly in the top four of the ACC.

2 pm

Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC) vs. Virginia (0-4, 0-1 ACC)

CW Network

Like Pitt, Boston College hasn’t beaten an FBS team so far this season. And like the Panthers, the Eagles will face one of the worst teams in the conference this weekend when the winless Virginia Cavaliers travel to Chestnut Hill. Boston College probably won’t win many games this season, but the Eagles really need this one.

7:30 pm

No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

ABC

The marquee game in the ACC and one of just four games nationally between ranked teams, Duke has all the attention - and a whole lot of pressure - heading into tonight’s primetime showdown against Notre Dame. The Irish are smarting after their man-short loss to Ohio State at home last week, and while Duke logged a signature win over Clemson in the season opener, the Blue Devils are staring down their biggest test yet with Notre Dame coming to Durham.

This won’t be the first time Duke has faced Sam Hartman, of course. Last year, the Blue Devils beat Hartman and Wake Forest in Durham, 34-31; Riley Leonard was the star of that game with four touchdown passes, but Hartman threw for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. In 2021, though, Hartman was the star in a win over Duke, throwing for 402 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for two scores.

Hartman has been nearly perfect so far this season, completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,236 yards, 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. Leonard hasn’t been quite as productive - two touchdown passes and four rushing scores - but he has also not thrown any picks and is completing 67.7%.