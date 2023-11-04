Viewing guide: A light slate of games on Saturday
Due to midweek games, Pitt’s ACC opponents only have two games today.
The schedule got started on Thursday night when Duke beat Wake Forest on a last-second field goal, and it continued last night with a 17-10 win for Boston College over Syracuse at the Dome.
Those two games made up half of Pitt’s conference opponents, leaving a little less of interest on the slate today. Beyond Pitt’s schedule, the evening slate of games does include No. 8 Alabama hosting No. 14 LSU and No. 20 USC hosting No. 5 Washington.
Among Pitt’s opponents, Cincinnati will host UCF at 3:30 and West Virginia gets a rematch against Kedon Slovis when the Mountaineers host BYU tonight.
Noon
North Carolina (6-2, 3-2 ACC) vs. Campbell (4-4)
ACC Network
North Carolina has been in a slump, with losses against Virginia and Georgia Tech after opening the season 6-0. Thankfully for the Tar Heels, they have Campbell coming to Chapel Hill today. But then they get Duke, Clemson and N.C. State, so we’ll see if the slump returns.
3:30 pm
Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)
ACC Network
Virginia Tech rebounded from its 1-3 start by winning three out of the last four, with the game against Pitt as the Hokies’ jumping-off point. Meanwhile, Louisville’s lone blemish came in its loss at Pitt, and the Cardinals bounced back from that by beating Duke 23-0 last week. Louisville is favored to beat VT by 10 today, and the Cardinals will look to use the ACC’s No. 2 rush defense to shut down Kyron Drones and the Hokies’ ground attack.